Sprinting Titans Collide: Ackeem Blake Joins World Champions Norman, Coleman, and More in Men’s 100m Showdown

Ackeem Blake, along with World Championships medalists Michael Norman, Christian Coleman, Kenny Bednarek, and Marvin Bracy-Williams Bracy-Williams are set to compete in the men’s 100m race at the USATF NYC Grand Prix on Saturday, June 24, according to organizers.

The USATF NYC Grand Prix, a gold-level stop on World Athletics’ Continental Tour Gold, will take place at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York City. Tickets for the event can be purchased at http://nygp.globalathletics.com/.

Making his debut at the USATF NYC Grand Prix in the men’s 100m race is Michael Norman, renowned for his versatility in sprinting. Norman achieved gold medals in both the 400m and 4x400m relay at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Additionally, he secured gold medals in the 4x400m relay at the 2019 World Championships and the 2020 Olympic Games. With personal bests of 9.86, 19.70, and 43.45, Norman is one of only three men in history to have run sub-10.00 for 100m, sub-20.00 for 200m, and sub-44.00 for 400m.

Christian Coleman, a former world champion in the 100m, will also be competing against Norman in the race. Coleman won gold medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, as well as silver medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the 2017 World Championships and in the relay at the 2022 World Championships. He holds the world record for the 60m indoors and has won gold and silver medals in the 60m dash at the 2018 and 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships, respectively. With a personal best of 9.76, Coleman is the equal sixth-fastest man in history over 100m.

Joining Norman and Coleman in the highly competitive men’s 100m field are Kenny Bednarek of the USA, who won silver medals in the 200m at the 2020 Olympics and the 2022 World Championships, and Marvin Bracy-Williams of the USA, who won a silver medal in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the 2022 World Championships.

Notable participants also include Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain, the 2018 and 2022 European Champion in the 100m and 200m, respectively, and Akeem Blake of Jamaica. Blake recently set a new lifetime best of 9.89 at last month’s USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, making him the third-fastest man in the world over 100m for 2023.

The men’s 100m race will feature an exceptional field of athletes, including Ackeem Blake, alongside the previously announced Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, and Gabby Thomas.