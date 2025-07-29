Blake Powers to Victory as Stars Shine at ISTAF Berlin

Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake ran the fastest to win the men’s 100 meter race at the ISTAF Berlin in Germany on Sunday (27 June).

Blake finished the race in 10.05 seconds with no wind in front of over 28,000 people. Germany’s Owen Ansah came in second place with a time of 10.18 seconds.

The women’s 100 meter race was very close. Maia McCoy beat Gina Luckenkemper by just a tiny bit. McCoy won in 11.01 seconds while Luckenkemper ran 11.05 seconds.

German runner Lea Meyer had an amazing day in the 2000 meter race with hurdles and water jumps. She ran faster than anyone else in the world this year, finishing in 5 minutes and 57.76 seconds. Jolanda Kallabis from Germany came in second place and ran her best time ever at 6 minutes and 4.79 seconds.

Norway’s Narve Gilje Nordas ran a great mile race, winning with his best time ever of 3 minutes and 47.68 seconds. Federico Riva from Italy got second place in 3 minutes and 48.11 seconds, while Robert Farken from Germany came in third at 3 minutes and 48.83 seconds. Both Riva and Farken set new records for their countries.

Julian Weber from Germany won the javelin throw by throwing it 84.03 meters. That’s like throwing a spear almost the length of a football field. Dawid Wegner from Poland threw his best distance ever at 83.40 meters for second place. Cyprian Mrzyglod, also from Poland, came in third with 81.81 meters.

Something surprising happened in the shot put. Fanny Roos from Sweden beat the Olympic winner Yemisi Ogunleye. Roos threw the heavy ball 19.04 meters compared to Ogunleye’s 18.88 meters.

Ersu Sasma from Turkey jumped over a bar that was 5.92 meters high using a long pole. This was the highest anyone from Turkey had ever jumped, setting a new record for his country.

Tatsuki Abe from Japan won the 110 meter hurdles race. He ran 13.23 seconds, beating Hansle Parchment who won the Olympics before. Parchment finished in 13.26 seconds.

Ditaji Kambundji from Switzerland won the women’s hurdles race in 12.52 seconds.

Two athletes from Qatar did really well in the 400 meter hurdles races. Ismail Abakar won the men’s race in 48.04 seconds. In the women’s race, Eileen Demes ran her best time ever at 54.29 seconds.

Other winners included Malaika Mihambo in the long jump who jumped 6.73 meters, Caroline Bredlinger who won the 800 meter run, and Yasser Triki who won the triple jump by jumping 17.00 meters.

A young runner named Filip Toul from Czech Republic won a special mile race for athletes under 20 years old.

