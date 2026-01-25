Blake, Williams, Richards Lead Caribbean Sweep at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake and Danielle Williams, along with Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards, delivered commanding victories Saturday (24 Jan) as Caribbean athletes dominated the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at The Track at New Balance.

Blake, 23, blazed to victory in the men’s 60 meters with a time of 6.53 seconds, while Williams, 33, demonstrated her technical mastery in claiming the women’s 60-meter hurdles in 7.87. Richards, the 32-year-old Trinidad and Tobago veteran, produced the evening’s most dramatic finish, edging American superstar Noah Lyles by one-hundredth of a second in the 300 meters—32.14 to 32.15.

The Caribbean presence extended well beyond the winners’ podium. Puerto Rico’s Eloy Benitez finished second in the men’s 60 meters with 6.56, while the Bahamas’ Terrence Jones claimed fifth in 6.60.

The Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton pushed Williams throughout the hurdles final, crossing in 7.92 for second place. Jamaica’s Megan Simmonds completed the Caribbean representation in that event with a sixth-place finish in 8.21.

Brianna Lyston finishes 2nd at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Trinidad and Tobago’s Leah Bertrand captured third in the women’s 60 meters, clocking 7.32. Jamaica’s Brianna Lyston, the 21-year-old rising star, finished second in that race with 7.11 behind Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, who won in 7.08.

American Josh Hoey established a world record in the men’s 800 meters short track, stopping the clock at 1:42.50. Australia’s Cameron Myers, just 19, set an area record in the 3000 meters short track with 7:27.57, leading Andrew Coscoran of Ireland and American Graham Blanks.

Kenya’s Dorcus Ewoi edged American Sinclaire Johnson by eight-hundredths of a second in the women’s 1500 meters short track, 4:01.22 to 4:01.30. American Hobbs Kessler claimed the 2000 meters short track in an American record 4:48.79.

In the hurdles, American Trey Cunningham won the men’s 60-meter hurdles in 7.48, while Britain’s Nicole Yeargin took the women’s 400 meters short track in 52.63.

American James Carter won the men’s triple jump with 16.32 meters, ahead of Canada’s Olorunfemi Akinduro at 16.09. Monae’ Nichols of the United States claimed the women’s long jump at 6.64 meters.

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix served as part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series, offering crucial early-season competition for athletes preparing for the indoor championship season.

