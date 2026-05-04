Noah Lyles and Gout Gout Set for Historic 150m Showdown at Ostrava Golden Spike

Noah Lyles and Gout Gout are set to face off for the first time in a special 150m race at the 65th Ostrava Golden Spike this June, headlining an eight-man field at Vítkovice Stadium in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2025 season.

Lyles enters the race as the reigning Olympic 100m champion, a title he claimed at the Paris 2024 Games. The Florida native also holds eight World Championship titles, four of them coming in the 200m. He opened his 2025 season with a 19.91 clocking in Gainesville on April 17, signaling he is already in sharp form.

Standing across from him will be 18-year-old Australian Gout Gout, who arrives at Ostrava as one of the most exciting young sprinters in the world. Gout ran 19.67 at the Australian Championships in April, breaking the World Under-20 record in the 200m and moving to the top of the 2025 world lists in that event. That performance came at the previous Golden Spike meet, making his return to the same competition even more significant.

About the Ostrava Golden Spike men’s 150m

The 150m race is a rare event on the global athletics calendar, and the combination of Lyles and Gout gives it added weight. Kishane Thompson currently holds the world best in the event at 14.92, a mark that could come under pressure when these two hit the straight at Vítkovice Stadium next month.

For fans of sprinting, this first-ever meeting between Lyles and Gout may be just a preview of a rivalry that shapes the sport for years to come.

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