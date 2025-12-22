The Prefontaine Classic will stretch across two days in 2026, doubling the action at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The meet will take place Friday, July 3rd, and Saturday, July 4th, coinciding with America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Organizers plan to combine elite track and field competition with patriotic festivities and family activities throughout the weekend. The event at the University of Oregon venue promises world-class performances across both days of competition.

Prefontaine Classic Schedule?

The full schedule and complete list of events will be announced later. The Diamond League disciplines already confirmed for the 2026 Pre Classic are available on the meet’s website.

Two-day ticket packages will be offered when sales begin in early 2026. Fans wanting to attend both sessions can purchase combined packages for the full weekend experience.

Track and field supporters can register now for priority ticket access at no cost. This registration allows purchases before tickets become available to the general public. Early access signup is currently open through the meet’s official website.

Media credential applications will open in early 2026 through the Diamond League’s accreditation portal. Press activities and athlete availability will start Thursday, July 2nd, the day before competition begins.

Prefontaine Classic Fans Information

Fans interested in receiving the latest information can register for email updates at PreClassic.com. The newsletter will include announcements about tickets, VIP hospitality packages, and volunteer positions for the two-day meet.

The expanded format marks a significant change for the Prefontaine Classic, which traditionally takes place on a single day. By extending to two days, the meet can accommodate more events and provide additional opportunities for fans to watch top athletes compete at Hayward Field.

