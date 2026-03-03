Noah Lyles Misses World Indoors Spot as US Indoors 60m Final Delivers Upsets

The men’s 60 meters final at the US Indoor Championships produced one of the biggest surprises of the weekend, as Noah Lyles did not secure a place at the World Indoors.

Noah Lyles finished third in 6.51 seconds on the second day of competition. Jordan Anthony won the title in 6.45, while Trayvon Bromell followed closely in 6.47. The top two claimed the qualifying spots, leaving Noah Lyles outside the team.

Noah Lyles defeat, so Who is Jordan Anthony?

In the women’s 60 meters, Jacious Sears took control of the race and won in 7.04. U20 athlete Mia Maxwell ran 7.13 to set a personal best and a new high school record. Her twin sister, Mariah Maxwell, clocked 7.14, also a personal best, to finish third.

The men’s 400 meters featured a strong performance from world record breaker Khaleb McRae. He crossed the line in 45.01. Hurdler Chris Robinson placed second in 45.36. The women’s 400 meters was slower by comparison. Rosey Effiong won in 51.53, ahead of Paris Peoples in 51.65. In an earlier section, Bailey Lear recorded 51.60.

The men’s 1500 meters delivered a tight finish. Nathan Green won in a personal best of 3:37.65. Luke Houser followed in 3:37.67, with Vincent Ciattei close behind in 3:37.73. Pre-race favorites Yared Nuguse and Cole Hocker were pushed down the field, finishing fourth and fifth in 3:38.06 and 3:38.08.

Young runner Cooper Lutkenhaus controlled the men’s 800 meters and won in 1:46.68. Sean Dolan placed second in 1:47.16 but missed the qualifying standard. Isiah Harris finished third in 1:47.22 and owns the qualifying time. On the women’s side, Addison Wiley improved her indoor personal best to 1:59.43 to take the win. Valery Tobias followed in 1:59.77.

Nikki Hiltz claimed the women’s 1500 meters title in 4:11.34, holding off Gracie Morris, who ran 4:11.39.

In field events, Steffin McCarter won the long jump with 8.10 meters, moving closer to World Indoor qualification. Jeremiah Davis jumped 8.08 for second. Cordell Tinch, who already has the qualifying mark, placed sixth with 7.81.

Roger Steen won the shot put with 21.81 meters, just ahead of world champion Jordan Geist at 21.72. Joe Kovacs, another athlete with the qualifying mark, finished fifth with 20.18.

Jasmine Moore secured victory in the triple jump with 13.89 meters. Chloe Timberg cleared 4.70 meters to win the pole vault. In the men’s high jump, Elijah Kosiba cleared 2.24 meters, but the mark was not enough for World Indoor qualification.

The championships reshaped the World Indoors team picture and confirmed that strong times alone do not guarantee a place.

_________________________

Ready to weigh in? Whether you agree, disagree, or have insider knowledge to share – the comments section below is waiting for YOUR unique perspective. Join the Trackalerts Social conversation now!

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts