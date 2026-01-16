Noah Lyles Set for 300m Showdown as Josh Hoey Targets World Record at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix takes place January 24 in Boston, bringing together top track and field athletes such as Noah Lyles for a World Indoor Tour Gold meeting.

Noah Lyles at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Sprint star Noah Lyles headlines the competition with a 300m race against fellow American Trayvon Bromell and Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards. The matchup features elite sprinters competing at a distance rarely seen outside indoor season.

Josh Hoey plans to attack the world indoor 800m record of 1:42.67 at the meet. The American middle-distance runner will chase the fast time on Boston’s track.

The men’s 600m features a talented field of 800m specialists. Americans Donavan Brazier and Bryce Hoppel will race against Ireland’s Cian McPhillips, who emerged as a strong performer during last year’s season.

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix set for the distance

Grant Fisher brings his world indoor record credentials in the 3000m and 5000m to the 2000m race. He’ll face Jake Wightman, the world 1500m silver medallist, in what should be a competitive distance battle.

World heptathlon champion Anna Hall is entered in two events at the Boston meet. She’ll compete in the 400m and long jump, with a notable matchup against world indoor champion Claire Bryant in the jumping event.

The women’s distance races include strong international entries. Dorcas Ewoi, who won silver in the world 1500m, leads that event’s field. Jessica Hull, the world 1500m bronze medallist, will compete in the 3000m instead.

Athletes continue to confirm their participation as the meet approaches, with organizers still finalizing the complete entry lists for all events.

