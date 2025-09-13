Legend’s Last Dance: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Advances as New Generation Carries Jamaican Torch at Tokyo 2025

Jamaica’s sprint hopes remained firmly on track at the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships as Kishane Thompson, Tina Clayton and the legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, in her farewell appearance, all advanced from the 100 metres heats on Saturday.

Thompson, the world leader this season, looked composed as he eased through Heat 2 in 9.95 seconds to book his place in the semi-finals. He led comfortably ahead of Eliezer Adjibi of Benin (10.19) and Ronal Longa of Colombia (10.21).

Oblique Seville, silver medallist in Budapest two years ago, recovered from a sluggish start — his 0.286 reaction time the slowest in the field — to QUALIFY third in 9.93, chasing home South Africa’s Gift Leotlela, who ran a personal best of 9.87, and Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi (9.88 PB). Ackeem Blake also advanced, clocking 10.07 for second in his heat behind American Noah Lyles (9.95).

“I think we”re doing things the right way. To represent Jamaica is something special,” Seville said

As for Noah, “I had a great start today but I had even better ones at practice. I know there is more in the tank. It is great to be back in Tokyo. It is way better than last time.”

On the women’s side, Jamaica advanced a full contingent. Clayton, the former world under-20 champion, set the tone with an authoritative 11.01 win in Heat 1 ahead of Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (11.07) and Poland’s Ewa Swoboda (11.18). Shericka Jackson, defending champion over 200 metres, looked sharp in her 100m outing, running 11.04 for second behind Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States (11.03).

Fraser-Pryce, chasing one last global medal in her final World Championships, was all smiles as she cruised through in 11.09 for second in her heat, just behind Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith of Ivory Coast (11.05).

The fastest time of the morning went to St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred, who confirmed her favourite status with a blistering 10.93 in her heat. American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden also looked strong, advancing in 10.99.

In the women’s long jump qualifying, Jamaica’s Ackelia Smith (6.34m) and Trinidad and Tobago’s Tyra Gittens-Spotsville (6.05m) both fell short of the mark needed to reach the final.

The semi-finals of both 100m events are scheduled for Sunday.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts