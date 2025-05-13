Jamaican Athletes Ready to Ignite adidas Atlanta City Games; Lyles Headlines Star-Studded Lineup

ATLANTA, USA– Jamaica’s top track and field athletes are set to light up the adidas Atlanta City Games on May 17 at Piedmont Park, with a strong lineup across multiple events. The unique street meet, North America’s only one of its kind, brings world-class competition to the heart of Atlanta, offering fans a chance to witness the action up close.

Men’s 100m: Seville, Forde, Goldson, and Daley Represent Jamaica

The men’s 100m will see a powerful Jamaican contingent led by World Championships finalist Oblique Seville, joined by Ryiem Forde, Kadrian Goldson, and Deandre Daley. The quartet will look to challenge a stacked field that includes South Africa’s Akani Simbine, American stars Erriyon Knighton, Kendal Williams, Cravont Charleston, and Terrance Laird, along with Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike.

Women’s 100m Hurdles: Tapper, Nugent, and Roswell Take on Global Stars

Jamaica’s sprint hurdles trio of Megan Tapper, Ackera Nugent, and Demisha Roswell are set to face a world-class lineup in the 100m hurdles. The field includes Nigeria’s world champion Tobi Amusan, American record holder Kendra Harrison, and Dutch standout Nadine Visser.

Women’s 150m: Ashanti Moore Carries the Flag

Jamaica’s Ashanti Moore will be the lone representative in the women’s 150m, facing off against top international names, including Tamari Davis (USA), Daryll Neita (GBR), and Favour Ofili (NGR). Moore, who has shown impressive form in the shorter sprints, will look to extend her speed over the non-traditional 150m distance.

Men’s 200m: Watson, Bailey, Powell, Gaye, and Levell in Action

Jamaica will be heavily represented in the men’s 200m, with Antonio Watson, Sean Bailey, JeVaughn Powell, Demish Gaye, and Bryan Levell lining up against a formidable field. The headliner of the event is none other than Noah Lyles, the reigning world champion from the United States.

Lyles, known for his electrifying finishes and showmanship, will be the favorite, but the Jamaican contingent is ready to challenge his dominance on American soil. Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain, Elija Godwin (USA), Jereem Richards (TTO), and Josephus Lyles (USA) complete the lineup.

Men’s Long Jump: McLeod and Williams Ready to Fly

Jamaica’s Carey McLeod and Nikolai Williams are set to compete in the men’s long jump against a global field that includes Italy’s Mattia Furlani, Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald, Sweden’s Thobias Montler, and American Damarcus Simpson.

The Main Attraction: Noah Lyles Headlines Atlanta Street Meet

While Jamaica’s stars are set to shine, all eyes will be on Noah Lyles, the main headliner of the adidas Atlanta City Games. Lyles, who electrified the world with his 200m world title, is eager to thrill the Atlanta crowd with his trademark finishing speed. His presence guarantees fireworks on the street track, where fans can get up-close views of one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Men’s 100m

Akani Simbine | RSA

Oblique Seville | JAM

Erriyon Knighton | USA

Ryiem Forde | JAM

Kendal Williams | USA

Cravont Charleston | USA

Udodi Onwuzurike | NGR

Terrance Laird | USA

Kadrian Goldson | JAM

Deandre Daley | JAM

Women’s 100m

Anavia Battle | USA

Audrey Leduc | CAN

Mikiah Brisco | USA

Caisja Chandler | USA

Gina Lückenkemper | GER

Kennedy Blackmon | USA

Mackenzie Long | USA

Celera Barnes | USA

Cambrea Sturgis | USA

Women’s 100mH

Tobi Amusan | NGR

Kendra Harrison | USA

Anna Hall | USA

Megan Tapper | JAM

Nadine Visser | NED

Ackera Nugent | JAM

Tia Jones | USA

Grace Stark | USA

Sarah Lavin | IRE

Demisha Roswell | JAM

Men’s 150m

Noah Lyles | USA

Alexander Ogando | DOM

Terrence Jones | BAH

Ferdinand Omanyala | KEN

Cheickna Traore | CIV

Women’s 150m

Ashanti Moore | JAM

Tamari Davis | USA

Daryll Neita | GBR

Favour Ofili | NGR

Kennedy Simon | USA

Men’s 200m

Wayde Van Niekerk | RSA

Zharnel Hughes | GBR

Elija Godwin | USA

Jereem Richards | TTO

Antonio Watson | JAM

Sean Bailey | JAM

Josephus Lyles | USA

JeVaughn Powell | JAM

Demish Gaye | JAM

Bryan Levell | JAM

Women’s 200m

Lynna Irby-Jackson | USA

Tamara Clark | USA

Talitha Diggs | USA

Niesha Burgher | JAM

Aliyah Abrams | GUY

Men’s Long Jump

Mattia Furlani | ITA

Emanuel Archibald | GUY

Carey McLeod | JAM

Thobias Montler | SWE

Nikolai Williams | JAM

Damarcus Simpson | USA

Women’s Long Jump

Ese Brume | NGR

Quanesha Burks | USA

Jasmine Moore | USA

Anna Hall | USA

Claire Bryant | USA

Chantel Malone | BVI

Men’s Pole Vault

KC Lightfoot | USA

Austin Miller | USA

Matt Ludwig | USA

Cole Walsh | USA

Nate Richartz | USA

Tray Oates | USA

