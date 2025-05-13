Jamaican Athletes Ready to Ignite adidas Atlanta City Games; Lyles Headlines Star-Studded Lineup

ATLANTA, USA– Jamaica’s top track and field athletes are set to light up the adidas Atlanta City Games on May 17 at Piedmont Park, with a strong lineup across multiple events. The unique street meet, North America’s only one of its kind, brings world-class competition to the heart of Atlanta, offering fans a chance to witness the action up close.
Men’s 100m: Seville, Forde, Goldson, and Daley Represent Jamaica
The men’s 100m will see a powerful Jamaican contingent led by World Championships finalist Oblique Seville, joined by Ryiem Forde, Kadrian Goldson, and Deandre Daley. The quartet will look to challenge a stacked field that includes South Africa’s Akani Simbine, American stars Erriyon Knighton, Kendal Williams, Cravont Charleston, and Terrance Laird, along with Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike.
Women’s 100m Hurdles: Tapper, Nugent, and Roswell Take on Global Stars
Jamaica’s sprint hurdles trio of Megan Tapper, Ackera Nugent, and Demisha Roswell are set to face a world-class lineup in the 100m hurdles. The field includes Nigeria’s world champion Tobi Amusan, American record holder Kendra Harrison, and Dutch standout Nadine Visser.
Women’s 150m: Ashanti Moore Carries the Flag
Jamaica’s Ashanti Moore will be the lone representative in the women’s 150m, facing off against top international names, including Tamari Davis (USA), Daryll Neita (GBR), and Favour Ofili (NGR). Moore, who has shown impressive form in the shorter sprints, will look to extend her speed over the non-traditional 150m distance.
Men’s 200m: Watson, Bailey, Powell, Gaye, and Levell in Action
Jamaica will be heavily represented in the men’s 200m, with Antonio Watson, Sean Bailey, JeVaughn Powell, Demish Gaye, and Bryan Levell lining up against a formidable field. The headliner of the event is none other than Noah Lyles, the reigning world champion from the United States.
Lyles, known for his electrifying finishes and showmanship, will be the favorite, but the Jamaican contingent is ready to challenge his dominance on American soil. Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain, Elija Godwin (USA), Jereem Richards (TTO), and Josephus Lyles (USA) complete the lineup.
Men’s Long Jump: McLeod and Williams Ready to Fly
Jamaica’s Carey McLeod and Nikolai Williams are set to compete in the men’s long jump against a global field that includes Italy’s Mattia Furlani, Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald, Sweden’s Thobias Montler, and American Damarcus Simpson.
The Main Attraction: Noah Lyles Headlines Atlanta Street Meet
While Jamaica’s stars are set to shine, all eyes will be on Noah Lyles, the main headliner of the adidas Atlanta City Games. Lyles, who electrified the world with his 200m world title, is eager to thrill the Atlanta crowd with his trademark finishing speed. His presence guarantees fireworks on the street track, where fans can get up-close views of one of the sport’s biggest stars.
Men’s 100m
- Akani Simbine | RSA
- Oblique Seville | JAM
- Erriyon Knighton | USA
- Ryiem Forde | JAM
- Kendal Williams | USA
- Cravont Charleston | USA
- Udodi Onwuzurike | NGR
- Terrance Laird | USA
- Kadrian Goldson | JAM
- Deandre Daley | JAM
Women’s 100m
- Anavia Battle | USA
- Audrey Leduc | CAN
- Mikiah Brisco | USA
- Caisja Chandler | USA
- Gina Lückenkemper | GER
- Kennedy Blackmon | USA
- Mackenzie Long | USA
- Celera Barnes | USA
- Cambrea Sturgis | USA
Women’s 100mH
- Tobi Amusan | NGR
- Kendra Harrison | USA
- Anna Hall | USA
- Megan Tapper | JAM
- Nadine Visser | NED
- Ackera Nugent | JAM
- Tia Jones | USA
- Grace Stark | USA
- Sarah Lavin | IRE
- Demisha Roswell | JAM
Men’s 150m
- Noah Lyles | USA
- Alexander Ogando | DOM
- Terrence Jones | BAH
- Ferdinand Omanyala | KEN
- Cheickna Traore | CIV
Women’s 150m
- Ashanti Moore | JAM
- Tamari Davis | USA
- Daryll Neita | GBR
- Favour Ofili | NGR
- Kennedy Simon | USA
Men’s 200m
- Wayde Van Niekerk | RSA
- Zharnel Hughes | GBR
- Elija Godwin | USA
- Jereem Richards | TTO
- Antonio Watson | JAM
- Sean Bailey | JAM
- Josephus Lyles | USA
- JeVaughn Powell | JAM
- Demish Gaye | JAM
- Bryan Levell | JAM
Women’s 200m
- Lynna Irby-Jackson | USA
- Tamara Clark | USA
- Talitha Diggs | USA
- Niesha Burgher | JAM
- Aliyah Abrams | GUY
Men’s Long Jump
- Mattia Furlani | ITA
- Emanuel Archibald | GUY
- Carey McLeod | JAM
- Thobias Montler | SWE
- Nikolai Williams | JAM
- Damarcus Simpson | USA
Women’s Long Jump
- Ese Brume | NGR
- Quanesha Burks | USA
- Jasmine Moore | USA
- Anna Hall | USA
- Claire Bryant | USA
- Chantel Malone | BVI
Men’s Pole Vault
- KC Lightfoot | USA
- Austin Miller | USA
- Matt Ludwig | USA
- Cole Walsh | USA
- Nate Richartz | USA
- Tray Oates | USA
