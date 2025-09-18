McLaughlin-Levrone reigns supreme with incredible victory

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – In arguably the greatest 400m final ever seen, American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone proved what many have always thought: that she is a superhuman being, at the Tokyo World Athletics Championship. She is from another planet.

McLaughlin, the world record-holder in the 400m hurdles event, feeling she needed a new challenge in the sport, made the decision to run the 400m flat at the start of the season. The move was met with scepticism by a few, who felt she would finally meet her match. Undaunted by fear but motivated by desire, McLaughlin faced off against the two-time world and reigning Olympic champion, Paulino Marileidy and 2019 world champion, Salwa Eid Naser, the third and fourth fastest women in history over the 400m.

McLaughlin-Levrone demonstrated in the semifinals that she was fully locked in when she set a new American record of 48.29 seconds in a stunning run. Going into the final, Paulino enjoyed a 1-nil lead in her head-to-head clash with McLaughlin-Levrone, while Naser and McLaughlin-Levrone stood at 1-all. This final was to settle all arguments, and it did.

In wet conditions, all three women started briskly. Paulino was running a blinder from lane nine, with Naser keeping pace. However, McLaughlin-Levrone had the perfect view; she had them both in her crosshairs and began to reel them in around the bend. As they entered the homestraight, McLaughlin-Levrone changed gears and began to move away. Paulino is renowned for a strong finish, and Naser is no slouch either, but none of them could live with McLaughlin-Levrone’s pace. By now, it was clear she was in a race against the clock, and the world record, which has long been viewed as untouchable, was within touching distance. McLaughlin-Levrone burst the tape in a jaw-dropping 47.78 seconds, a new championship record, and she, along with the rest of the world watching, could scarcely believe it. Another footnote on the night was that all finalists ran under 50 seconds.

“It’s amazing, it’s an honour. I knew there were a lot of people doubting me about making the switch from 400 metres hurdles to the flat 400m, said McLaughlin-Levrone, “but ultimately, I had faith in my training. I knew I had it in me (to run that fast). It was just a matter of time. I knew this feeling was going to be amazing. It definitely helped having Mariledy Paulino (DOM) in the outer lane where I could see her. But I still had to get the work done. My coach told me to get out of the blocks as fast as possible, not to stay in it for long. I knew the girls were going to push me but what mattered was to stay composed.”

Paulino, who ran a personal best of 47.98 seconds, was gracious in defeat. “Lane nine did not help me much as I ran without any visual reference. I am happy with my season, to have broken 48 seconds, and now I have faith I will break the world record. This is special for me to run sub-48 on the same track where I enjoyed my first international success. I am so happy to have Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Salwa Eid Naser with me on the podium. I hope I can race them more often. I have been consistent over the last five years. That is like a win for me. I wrote the autobiography last year to inspire young people from my country to take the right path.

“I’m a bit disappointed. I wanted to win because I have been working so hard,” said Naser ruefully. “It’s just a blessing to come out here with a medal in the top race of the year. Look at the results of our final. They say that I have to work harder. I think that very soon the women’s 400m world record will be broken. I never thought of it before, but after tonight’s race I can see that the world record is around the corner. I need to catch up with Sydney and keep doing what I’m doing.”