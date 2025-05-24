Julien Alfred, Shanieka, Distin Highlight Caribbean Effort at Boris Hanžeković Memorial

ZAGREB, Croatia – Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia and Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts delivered standout performances as Caribbean athletes made their presence felt at the 75th Boris Hanžeković Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting held this weekend in Zagreb.

Alfred, the reigning Olympic 100m champion, won the women’s 200 metres in 22.15 seconds. She led from the curve and comfortably held her position through the line. Spain’s Jaël Bestué finished second in 22.92, while Hungary’s Boglárka Takács came in third at 23.22.

In the women’s triple jump, Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts took first place with a season-best mark of 14.54m (+0.2 m/s). She led the event from the third round and sealed the win with her final jump. Slovenia’s Neja Filipič placed second with a personal best of 14.42m (+0.7), and Sweden’s Maja Åskag was third at 14.00m. Jamaica’s Ackelia Smith, a World Championships finalist, placed fourth with 13.84m (-1.5).

Jamaica’s Lamara Distin cleared 1.92m to place second in the women’s high jump on the meet’s first day. Serbia’s Angelina Topić won the event with a clearance of 1.94m, while Italy’s Idea Pieroni finished third at 1.90m.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, 2016 Olympic gold medallist Omar McLeod of Jamaica crossed the line in 13.40 to finish second. The race was won by Dylan Beard of the United States, who recorded a season-best 13.20. Austria’s Enzo Diessl was third in 13.70.

Bahamas’ Denisha Cartwright was fourth in the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.07 seconds. The top three were Alaysha Johnson of the United States (12.82), Hungary’s Luca Kozák (12.88 SB), and Slovenia’s Nika Glojnarič (13.01 SB).

Barbadian hurdler Tia-Adana Belle placed third in the women’s 400m hurdles, clocking 56.01. Norway’s Amalie Iuel won in a season-best 55.06, followed by Germany’s Elena Keletý at 55.16.

Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock, the 2023 World Championships silver medallist, finished fifth in the men’s long jump with a top effort of 7.71m (-0.8). Japan’s Yuki Hashioka won the event at 8.00m (+0.9), ahead of Croatia’s Filip Pravdica (7.98m) and Roko Farkaš (7.83m SB).

