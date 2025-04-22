Jamaica Closes Strong, But Bahamas and Region Shine on Final Day of CARIFTA Games



PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad & Tobago – The 2025 CARIFTA Games wrapped up in thrilling fashion on Easter Monday, with Jamaica continuing its hold on the top of the medal table, but facing fierce competition from a rising Bahamas team, standout individual performers from Barbados, St Lucia, and US Virgin Islands, and crowd-pleasing efforts by Trinidad and Tobago.

In the U20 boys’ 200m, Jayden Green of Barbados edged Jamaica’s Tyreece Foreman (20.95) and Junior Galimore (21.01) with a gold-medal-winning time of 20.93 (+0.6). Jamaica’s sprint dominance was reaffirmed in the U20 girls’ 200m, where Shanoya Douglas clocked 23.02 (-0.3) for her second sprint title. Sole Frederick of Trinidad and Tobago took silver in 23.43, just ahead of Jamaica’s Sabrina Dockery (23.45).

Eagan Neely stamped class on Carifta Games

Eagan Neely added another gold for The Bahamas, winning the U17 boys’ 200m in 21.22 (+0.2), with the British Virgin Islands’ Tiondre Frett second in 21.52, and Barbados’ Dahrion Belgrave third (21.68). St Lucia’s Jady Emmanuel returned to the top in the U17 girls’ 200m, stopping the clock at 23.47 (-0.4) ahead of Bahamas’ Keyezra Thomas (23.67) and Antigua’s Tyra Fenton (23.68).

Middle distance finals brought thrilling finishes. Shavan Jarrett of Jamaica edged Grenada’s D’Angelo Brown in the U20 boys’ 800m, winning 1:51.19 to 1:51.21, while Barbados’ Aaron Morris ran 1:51.90 for bronze. In the U20 girls’ 800m, Michelle Smith of US Virgin Islands collected her second gold of the Games in 2:07.23, finishing ahead of Cindy Rose (2:08.49) and Jovi Rose (2:10.97) of Jamaica.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Brion Scott led wire-to-wire in the U17 boys’ 800m, winning in 1:56.48. Jamaicans Luke Plummer (1:58.13) and Yohance Carty (1:58.16) followed. Jamaica swept the U17 girls’ 800m, with Alikay Reynolds (2:12.57) and Kevongaye Fowler (2:14.01) outlasting T&T’s Shian Lewis (2:15.03).

Jamaica, Bahamas shared hurdles spotlight at Carifta Games

The hurdles belonged to Jamaica and The Bahamas. Shaquane Gordon of Jamaica broke the Games Record in the U20 boys’ 110m hurdles, running 13.19 (-1.4), just ahead of teammate Daniel Clarke (13.21). Bahamas’ Tahj Brown ran 13.82 for bronze.

Jahcario Wilson gave The Bahamas more gold in the U17 110m hurdles, clocking 13.70 (-0.7). Jamaica took silver and bronze through Brandon Bennett (14.08) and Mark-Daniel Allen (14.30). In the U20 girls’ 100m hurdles, Tiana Marshall (JAM) ran 13.50 (-0.8) for gold, followed by Maya Rollins of Barbados (13.80) and Bryana Davidson (JAM) in 13.82. In the U17 girls’ final, Malayia Duncan (JAM) won in 13.34 (-0.8), ahead of teammate Nickayla Russell (13.71) and Bahamas’ Jasmine Thompson (14.33).

In the U20 girls’ discus, Annae Mackey of The Bahamas claimed gold with a throw of 53.87m, beating Jamaica’s Shamoyea Morris (50.60m) and Marla-Kay Lampart (50.35m).

Relays capped off the final day with intense rivalries. The Bahamas broke the U17 boys’ 4x400m Games Record with a blistering 3:12.72, led by Jonathan Higgs, Jahcario Wilson, Jireh Woodside, and Eagan Neely. Jamaica (3:13.28) and Barbados (3:15.95) followed.

Jamaica’s U17 girls dominated their 4x400m in 3:39.39, finishing ahead of Bahamas (3:45.27) and T&T (3:47.25). Jamaica’s U20 girls won their 4x400m in 3:37.75, led by Abrina Wright, Annastacia Hall, Jovi Rose, and Shanoya Douglas. Barbados (3:39.36) and Bahamas (3:41.36) completed the podium.

The U20 boys’ 4x400m delivered fireworks, with The Bahamas holding off Jamaica in 3:06.18, followed by Jamaica (3:07.44) and T&T (3:08.11).

