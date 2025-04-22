Jamaica Stays Ahead, But Caribbean Talent Shines on Day Two of CARIFTA Games

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad & Tobago – Jamaica continued to lead the medal standings on Day Two of the 2025 CARIFTA Games in Trinidad and Tobago, racking up golds in the sprints and hurdles, while athletes from The Bahamas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, Grenada, and the Cayman Islands made sure the rest of the region was well-represented on the podium.

In the U20 girls’ 400m hurdles, Michelle Smith of the U.S. Virgin Islands continued her impressive run on the regional stage, clocking 56.60 for gold. Jamaica’s Shevaughn Thomas finished second in 58.60, and Jenna-Marie Thomas of Trinidad and Tobago claimed bronze in 59.60.

The U17 girls’ 400m hurdles was won by Syrmiah Crawley of The Bahamas in 1:02.85, edging Durlaina Rouse of Trinidad and Tobago (1:03.48) and Jamaica’s Alyssa Carty (1:03.62).

Jamaica struck gold and silver in the U20 boys’ 400m hurdles, with Robert Miller taking the title in 50.42, ahead of teammate Princewell Martin (51.41). Akanye Samuel-Francis of St Kitts and Nevis earned bronze in 51.56. In the U17 edition, Jahcario Wilson of The Bahamas clocked 52.44 to win, while Jamaica’s Jaeden Campbell ran 53.61 for silver and Eshanee Porter posted 54.26 for bronze.

Jamaica’s relay teams dominantly held their ground. In the U20 girls’ 4x100m, the team of Sabrina Dockery, Tiana Marshall, Abigail Wolfe, and Shanoya Douglas won gold in 43.65. The Bahamas (44.65) and Trinidad and Tobago (44.76) followed.

The U20 boys’ 4x100m was a close finish, with Jamaica (39.56) edging Trinidad and Tobago (39.75), while Barbados posted 40.43 for third.

A new Games Record fell in the U17 girls’ 4x100m, where Jamaica’s team of Shayon Smith, Adora Campbell, Malayia Duncan, and Rihanna Scott clocked 44.86. Bahamas followed with 45.30, and Trinidad and Tobago ran 45.96.

In the U17 boys’ 4x100m, The Bahamas crossed the line first in 41.11, ahead of Grenada (41.40) and Trinidad and Tobago (41.61).

Distance running saw Christopher Sammy deliver again for the host nation, winning the U17 boys’ 3000m in 9:11.51, with teammate Armani Dillon close behind in 9:12.22. Ebo Shafir McNeil of Guyana was third in 9:22.61.

The girls’ 3000m open race saw a Jamaican sweep at the top with Ashara Frater (10:27.29) and Sushana Johnson (10:28.01), while Osheá Cummings of Trinidad and Tobago finished third in 10:28.92.

In the U20 boys’ javelin, Addison James of Dominica threw 67.48m to win gold, beating Jamaica’s Tarique Daley (61.55m) and Rayvohn Telesford of Grenada (61.41m).

In high jump, Jamaica’s Chavez Penn cleared 2.14m for gold in the U20 boys’ division. Joshua Williams of The Bahamas secured silver with 2.00m, and Jamaica’s Aaron McKenzie jumped 1.95m for bronze.

In the U17 girls’ discus, Kaliah Haye of the Cayman Islands led the field with a mark of 44.91m, topping Jamaica’s Davieka Lewis, who threw 40.81m.

