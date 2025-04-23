Kamari Kennedy Claims Austin Sealy Award After Record-Breaking Double at CARIFTA Games

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad & Tobago — Jamaica’s Kamari Kennedy delivered one of the most dominant displays of power and poise seen at the 52nd CARIFTA Games, earning the prestigious Austin Sealy Award after claiming two gold medals—each with a championship record.

Kennedy, competing in the Under-17 boys’ throws, secured his first title on Day Two, unleashing a championship-record throw of 18.90m in the shot put. The fifth-round effort separated him from the field, with Jayden Walcott of Barbados finishing second with 17.42m, and fellow Jamaican Brandon Lawrence taking bronze at 16.82m.

On Monday’s final day, Kennedy returned for the discus throw and once again delivered a commanding performance. On his third attempt, he sent the 1.5kg implement flying to 60.87m, extending the Games Record and outclassing the field by nearly 12 meters. Jamaica’s Lawrence was second with 49.00m, while Kaiden Kemp of The Bahamas claimed bronze at 47.71m.

Unstoppable Kennedy Claims Double Gold, Double Records in Trinidad Kennedy’s Power Performance Earns Him Top Athlete Honors at CARIFTA Games Double the Records, Double the Gold: Kennedy Shines in Trinidad Kamari Kennedy Dominates CARIFTA Games, Wins Austin Sealy Award

For his double-gold effort—both achieved with new championship records—Kennedy was voted the most outstanding athlete of the meet and awarded the Austin Sealy Trophy, given annually to the top overall performer of the CARIFTA Games. Named after Austin Sealy, the founder of the Games, the honor has previously been awarded to legends like Usain Bolt and Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Kennedy’s versatility, dominance, and consistency in both events stood out in a meet filled with exceptional performances, further highlighting Jamaica’s continued strength in field events.

As the curtain fell on another memorable edition of the CARIFTA Games, Kennedy’s record-breaking campaign was a defining storyline—one that firmly positions him among the region’s brightest rising stars.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts