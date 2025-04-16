Featured

Shericka Jackson Leads Caribbean Charge at Xiamen Diamond League Opener

Alfonz Juck (eme news)
Shericka Jackson vs Sha'Carri Richardson in Budapest 23 women's 200m semis - Xiamen Diamond League
Shericka Jackson

A strong Caribbean contingent is set to headline the opening leg of the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League in China, with Olympic medallists and world champions from the region featured prominently in a stacked lineup for the April 26 meeting.

Jackson Opens Season in 200m Clash

Shericka Jackson, Kirani James, Devynne Charlton, Danielle Williams, Hansle Parchment, and Kyron McMaster will all compete in their respective specialties, signaling the Caribbean’s readiness to make an early-season statement on the global stage.

Jackson, Jamaica’s sprint queen and one of the most consistent performers in world athletics, will open her season in the women’s 200m. She’ll line up against Mujinga Kambundji, the reigning world indoor 60m champion, in what promises to be one of the event’s marquee showdowns.

Kirani James Returns in Men’s 400m

In the men’s 400m, Kirani James of Grenada, an Olympic and World Championship gold medallist, returns to the Diamond League circuit. He’ll be challenged by Christopher Bailey, the newly crowned world indoor champion.

Williams, Charlton, Parchment in the Hurdles

The women’s 100m hurdles brings a powerful Caribbean presence, led by Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton, the world indoor champion, alongside Danielle Williams, Jamaica’s world champion, and world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria.

Hansle Parchment, Jamaica’s Olympic gold medallist in the 110m hurdles, will take on a strong field including Grant Holloway and Daniel Roberts.

McMaster Set for 300m Hurdles Showdown

The men’s 300m hurdles, a rarely run event, will see Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands—an Olympic and World silver medallist—go up against Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway and Brazil’s Matheus Lima.

Other global stars also confirmed include Christian Coleman, Jeremiah Azu, and Letsile Tebogo in the men’s 100m; and Faith Kipyegon, Tsige Duguma, and Habitam Alemu in the women’s 1000m. The women’s 5000m is led by a deep Ethiopian field including Gudaf Tsegay, Beatrice Chebet, Birke Haylom, and Freweyni Hailu.

The Wanda Diamond League is the premier one-day meeting series in global athletics, featuring 15 events across four continents. Athletes earn points at 14 regular-season meetings to qualify for the Zurich Final on August 27–28.

This season’s schedule also builds toward the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September, providing top-tier competition and Olympic-level rematches from the outset.

