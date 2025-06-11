Featured

Julien Alfred leads Caribbean stars at Oslo Diamond League

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster
Julien Alfred
Julien Alfred

OSLO, Norway — Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred headlines a powerful Caribbean presence at Thursday’s (11 June) Oslo Diamond League.

The meet at Oslo’s historic Bislett Stadium will feature numerous Olympic and world champions, but all eyes in the Caribbean will be on Alfred, Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts, and Dominica’s Olympic triple jump champion Thea LaFond.

Alfred, unbeaten this season, opens her 100m campaign at 2:06 p.m. (Jamaica time) or 3:06 p.m. (Eastern Caribbean time) against a quality field including Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith, Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, and Daryll Neita. After her dominant indoor season, Alfred’s return to the 100m has generated much anticipation. She is the 200m world leader at 21.88secs.

Ricketts and LaFond will contest the women’s triple jump, scheduled for 1:09 p.m. (JA time) or 2:09 p.m. (EST). They’ll be joined by fellow Jamaican Ackelia Smith, USA’s Jasmine Moore, and Cuba’s Leyanis Hernandez Perez in a field stacked with Olympic and World Indoor medallists.

More Read

Texas Relays - Bowerman winner --- Julien Alfred of Texas sets meet record in women's 60m final at Big 12 Championships
Julian Alfred Dominates NCAA Big 12 Championships with Record-Breaking Performances
Carifta Games 4x100m record for Jamaica U20 ladies - 4x1 record - World Athletics U20
Jamaica’s U20 girls 4×1 team set WR at Carifta Games
Shericka Jackson ready for Budapest 23 after winning Oregon22 World Athletics Championships 200m title
Shericka Jackson headlines Jamaica’s team for NACAC Open Championships

Jamaica’s Shiann Salmon faces a strong lineup in the women’s 400m hurdles, including U.S. Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad and American heptathlete Anna Hall.

In the men’s triple jump, Jamaica’s Jordan Scott will go up against Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal, world champion Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso, and Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez.

Barbadian 400m standout Sada Williams will line up in the women’s 400m, joining Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland, the Netherlands’ Lieke Klaver, and Poland’s Natalia Bukowiecka.

The men’s 200m will include Cuba’s Reynier Mena and Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh. They’ll challenge Canadian Olympic medallists Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown.

The program includes 13 Diamond League disciplines, with select events from the men’s 800m, women’s steeplechase, and men’s 300m hurdles not featuring Caribbean participants.

_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

You Might Also Like

JAAA boss responds to gold medal loss

Brianna Lyston Bids Farewell to 2024 Season, Paris 2024 Not in the Plans

Fraser-Pryce sets new mark, Parchment wins in Poland

Ackelia Smith Claims World-Leading Jump of 7.09m at Big 12 Conference

Tia Clayton Triumphs: Jamaica’s Sprint Talents Conquer Meeting Brazzale Vicenza 2023

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *