Julien Alfred leads Caribbean stars at Oslo Diamond League

OSLO, Norway — Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred headlines a powerful Caribbean presence at Thursday’s (11 June) Oslo Diamond League.

The meet at Oslo’s historic Bislett Stadium will feature numerous Olympic and world champions, but all eyes in the Caribbean will be on Alfred, Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts, and Dominica’s Olympic triple jump champion Thea LaFond.

Alfred, unbeaten this season, opens her 100m campaign at 2:06 p.m. (Jamaica time) or 3:06 p.m. (Eastern Caribbean time) against a quality field including Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith, Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, and Daryll Neita. After her dominant indoor season, Alfred’s return to the 100m has generated much anticipation. She is the 200m world leader at 21.88secs.

Ricketts and LaFond will contest the women’s triple jump, scheduled for 1:09 p.m. (JA time) or 2:09 p.m. (EST). They’ll be joined by fellow Jamaican Ackelia Smith, USA’s Jasmine Moore, and Cuba’s Leyanis Hernandez Perez in a field stacked with Olympic and World Indoor medallists.

Jamaica’s Shiann Salmon faces a strong lineup in the women’s 400m hurdles, including U.S. Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad and American heptathlete Anna Hall.

In the men’s triple jump, Jamaica’s Jordan Scott will go up against Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal, world champion Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso, and Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez.

Barbadian 400m standout Sada Williams will line up in the women’s 400m, joining Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland, the Netherlands’ Lieke Klaver, and Poland’s Natalia Bukowiecka.

The men’s 200m will include Cuba’s Reynier Mena and Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh. They’ll challenge Canadian Olympic medallists Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown.

The program includes 13 Diamond League disciplines, with select events from the men’s 800m, women’s steeplechase, and men’s 300m hurdles not featuring Caribbean participants.

