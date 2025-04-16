Featured

Seville, Hughes, and Ricketts Among Headliners for Velocity Fest 17 in Kingston

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster
Racers Grand Prix --- Boris Hanzekovic Memorial - Oblique Seville of Jamaica led the 100m qualifiers on day 1 with 9.86 personal best at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships
FILE PHOTO: Oblique Seville

A strong cast of local and international talent is set to compete at Velocity Fest 17 on Saturday, April 19, in Kingston. The meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event, serves as a key early-season checkpoint for World Championships hopefuls.

Among the headliners is Oblique Seville, Jamaica’s top-ranked sprinter and fourth-place finisher in the 100m at Budapest’s 2023 World Championships and Paris 2024. Seville, who owns a personal best of 9.86 seconds, will be looking to fine-tune his form as he sees a global breakthrough this year.

Also confirmed is Zharnel Hughes, the British record holder in both the 100m and 200m. Hughes, who was born in Anguilla, remains a crowd favorite in the region and is returning to Jamaican soil, where he trains with the Racers Track Club.

Ackeem Blake will add more firepower to the men’s sprints, while veteran Yohan Blake, the 2011 world champion, brings star power and experience.

On the women’s side, Tia Clayton, one of Jamaica’s rising sprint talents, will line up alongside Barbados’ Sada Williams, the World Championship bronze medallist in the 400m, and Shanieka Ricketts, a two-time world silver medallist in the triple jump.

Velocity Fest has become a staple on Jamaica’s athletics calendar, offering a top-class competition for several local and international stars who train in Jamaica.

_________________________
