Briana Williams, Ryiem Forde, Lead Anderson Secure Sprint Titles at PURE Athletics Global Invitational

CLERMONT, Florida – Jamaican sprinters Briana Williams, Ryiem Forde and Leah Anderson each claimed victories in the 100m finals at the PURE Athletics Global Invitational on Saturday, May 24, held at the National Training Centre.

PURE Athletics Global Invitational 2025 Results at this link

Williams, competing for Nike, won the women’s 100m in 11.08 seconds with a slight +0.3 m/s wind. She crossed the line ahead of Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV), also of Nike, who ran 11.20. Germany’s Gina Luckenkemper secured third place in 11.29. Earlier in the heats, Ta Lou-Smith had posted the day’s fastest time—11.00 (+3.0 m/s), followed closely by Williams’ 11.10.

Trayvon Bromell’s fastest time in 2 years at PURE Athletics Global Invitational

Forde, representing Adidas, claimed the men’s 100m title with a time of 10.25 (-1.1 m/s). He held off American Kendal Williams and Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike, both clocking 10.32. Williams was awarded second by a margin of thousandths. Trayvon Bromell, who did not compete in the final, was fastest in the prelims with a wind-legal 9.91 (+0.7 m/s). Eloy Benitez of Puerto Rico ran 9.95 in the same round but also did not return for the final.

Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith returned for the women’s 200m later in the day, winning in 23.19 (-2.5 m/s). Shaniya Benjamin of Garden State TC followed in 23.46, and Jamaica’s Yanique Dayle placed third with 23.84.

In the men’s 200m, Jose Figueroa (NB Metro) took the win in 20.65, just ahead of Demar Francis (20.73) and Shevioe Reid (20.78). Reid later returned for the men’s 400m, finishing fourth in 46.21 behind event winner Trevor Stewart (46.00), Tinotenda Matiyenga of Zimbabwe (46.01), and Alonzo Russell of The Bahamas (46.24).

Leah Anderson wins at PURE Athletics Global Invitational

Leah Anderson

Leah Anderson of Jamaica, representing Atalanta NYC, won the women’s 400m in 51.63. Kennedy Simon clocked 52.46 for second place, while Cierra Dunston followed with 54.21.

In hurdles action, Tai Brown secured the men’s 110m hurdles win in 13.57 (-1.1 m/s), edging Craig Thorne (13.69) and Edward Williams (13.93). Saint Lucia’s Aasia Laurencin topped the women’s 100m hurdles with a 12.88 finish, followed by Evonne Britton (12.95) and Sydni McMillan (13.08).

The PURE Athletics Global Invitational served as a key early-season opportunity for athletes preparing for national trials and World Championships qualification.

