Grand Slam Track Heads to Miami With $100K Payouts and Star-Studded Lineup

Grand Slam Track, the new professional track and field series launched by four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson, has confirmed the full competition schedule for its second meet, the Miami Slam, to be held May 2–4 at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida.

Gabby Thomas, McLaughlin-Levrone Among Headliners for Miami Slam

The meet follows the success of the Kingston Slam, which opened the series and drew top names, strong fan turnout, and global viewership across 189 countries. A number of athletes who triumphed in Kingston will look to go back-to-back in Miami, including Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kenny Bednarek, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Alison Dos Santos, Diribe Welteji, and Grant Fisher.

The stakes remain high: each Race Group winner will collect $100,000, with the eighth-place finisher earning $10,000. A total of $12.6 million in prize money will be distributed across the series annually, in addition to base pay for signed Racers and appearance fees for Challengers.

$12.6M Season Prize Pool on Offer as Grand Slam Track Moves to Miami

The full roster of Grand Slam Track Racers features many of the sport’s top names, including Fred Kerley, Josh Kerr, Salwa Eid Naser, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Marileidy Paulino, and Zharnel Hughes.

So far, six Challengers have been announced for the Miami leg: Anna Hall, Andre De Grasse, Timothy Cheruiyot, Amber Anning, Kendra Harrison, and Claudia Hollingsworth, with more expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Tickets for the Miami Slam are available now at grandslamtrack.com/events, with the meet set to be broadcast globally. For the full competition timetable and broadcast listings, fans are encouraged to visit the official website or follow @GrandSlamTrack on social media.

