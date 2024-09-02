Anderson Peters Impresses with 81.18m Throw at Fribourg Track Lab Meeting

FRIBOURG (SUI, Sep 1) – Grenada’s Anderson Peters delivered a strong performance at the Fribourg Track Lab meeting (WACT Silver), throwing 81.18 meters in the javelin. Although the mark didn’t secure a win, it highlighted Peters’ continued presence among the world’s elite throwers.

On the track, Nadine Visser claimed victory in the 100m hurdles, clocking 12.67 seconds under modified false start rules that allowed reaction times of less than 0.100 seconds. Australia’s Liz Clay followed in 12.82 seconds.

Maswangani Secures 200m Win in 20.44

South Africa’s Shawn Maswangani won the 200m in 20.44 seconds, while Belgium’s Dylan Borlee emerged victorious in the 400m with a time of 45.87 seconds, narrowly defeating Olympic mixed 4×400 champion Eugene Omalla and Brazil’s 400m hurdles specialist Alison dos Santos.

In the women’s 800m, Audrey Werro thrilled the home crowd with a winning time of 1:58.79, holding off European silver medallist Gabriela Gajanova and Italy’s Eloisa Coiro.

Rotaru-Kottmann Takes Long Jump Win in Unique Format

The long jump event, featuring a unique take-off zone instead of the traditional board, saw world bronze medallist Alina Rotaru-Kottmann secure the win with a leap of 6.64 meters. In an unusual one-mile steeplechase, Ethiopia’s Abrham Sime clocked a world best of 4:14.36, followed by French veteran Nicola-Marie Daru in 4:15.67.

In a special pole vault event with six attempts, Anglica Moser cleared 4.41 meters. The Black selection team, captained by Nadine Visser, won the team competition with 47 points.

