Kishane Thompson Set for Indoor Debut at Astana Indoor Meet

Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson will make his indoor track debut at the Astana Indoor Meet, the first stop on the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold, scheduled for January 25.

Thompson, 23, who earned silver in the 100m final at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a time of 9.79 seconds, will compete in the 60m event. Though new to indoor racing, his personal best for the 60m stands at 6.67 seconds, clocked during an outdoor race in 2022.

Canada’s Andre De Grasse, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 200m champion, will also feature in Astana. De Grasse clocked 6.66 seconds in last year’s event, finishing sixth.

Tia and Tina Clayton Join Thompson for Astana Sprint Fest

In the women’s 60m, Jamaican twins Tia and Tina Clayton will compete alongside their countrywoman Natasha Morrison and Bahamian sprinter Anthonique Strachan.

The women’s 400m race will feature Barbadian Sada Williams and Jamaican Janieve Russell, both seeking to make a strong early-season statement.