Joshua Cheptegei Claims Olympic Gold in 10,000m, Sets New Record at Paris 2024

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, a three-time world 10,000m champion, claimed the Olympic 10,000m title tonight in the first track and field final of the Paris 2024 Games at the Stade de France.

The crowd’s roar was so immense during this thrilling and fluctuating race that the bell was barely audible as Cheptegei set an Olympic record with a time of 26:43.14.

Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi finished strongly to secure silver in 26:43.44, while USA’s Grant Fisher took bronze with 26:43.46.

USA’s Mixed 4x400m Team Breaks World Record Amidst Electric Atmosphere in Paris 2024

The packed stadium reached ear-buzzing decibel levels during the first mixed 4x400m heat, celebrating a remarkable performance by the United States team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, and Kaylyn Brown.

Brown finished 40 meters ahead, setting a world record of 3:07.41, breaking the previous record of 3:08.80 set by a different US team at last year’s World Championships.

