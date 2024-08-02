Jamaica Enjoys a Fairly Good Day at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Jamaica had a solid start at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with several athletes advancing in their respective track and field events during the opening rounds. Results of the Paris 2024 track and field section at this link

In the women’s 100m, Jamaica’s sprinters began strong. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, demonstrating her experience and form, secured her spot in the semifinals with a time of 10.92 seconds (+0.8). She finished second to Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith, who recorded the leading time of 10.87 seconds (+0.8). Tia Clayton also looked good, finishing second in her heat with 11.00 seconds flat (+1.2), while Shashalee Forbes advanced in 11.19 seconds (-0.4).

Strong performances also came from Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) with 10.94 seconds, Daryll Neita (GBR) with 10.92 seconds, and Julien Alfred (LCA), 10.95 seconds.

Record-Breaking Performances Highlight Jamaica’s Paris 2024 Olympic Track and Field Success

Jamaica’s mixed 4x400m relay team delivered a commendable effort, setting a new national record time of 3:11.06 and advancing to the final. The team, consisting of Reheem Hayles, Junelle Bromfield, Zandrion Barnes, and Stephenie Ann McPherson, performed admirably. The United States dominated the event, setting a new world record of 3:07.41.

In the women’s 800m, Natoya Goule-Toppin of Jamaica secured her place in the semifinals by winning her heat with a time of 1:58.66. Shafiqua Maloney of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines also advanced, setting a national record of 1:58.23. Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma led the qualifiers with a time of 1:57.90. Adelle Tracey, who ran 2:03.47, will enter the recharge round to try again for a spot in the semi-finals.

In the field events, Rajindra Campbell of Jamaica advanced to the men’s shot put final with a throw of 21.05 meters, placing fifth in his group. Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri led the qualifiers with a throw of 21.76 meters, closely followed by Tomas Stanek (CZE) with 21.61 meters and Payton Otterdahl (USA) with 21.52 meters.

In the women’s triple jump, Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica qualified with a jump of 14.47 meters (-0.4), and Ackelia Smith also advanced with a jump of 14.09 meters (-1.3). However, Kimberly Williams did not qualify for the final, with her best jump measuring 13.77 meters (+0.9). Thea Lafond of Dominica also qualified with a jump of 14.35 meters, while Cuba’s Leyanis Pérez Hernández currently leads the qualifiers with 14.68 meters.

Lamara Distin of Jamaica did not advance in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.88 meters and finishing 11th in her group. The top performers who advanced cleared 1.95 meters, including Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR), Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson (AUS), and Iryna Gerashchenko (UKR).

Jamaica’s Samantha Hall did not advance to the women’s discus final, with a throw of 54.94 meters. The top qualifier was Valarie Allman of the USA, who impressed with a throw of 69.59 meters.