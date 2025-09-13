Samantha Hall Clutches Discus Final Spot as Jamaica’s Relay Squad Crashes Out at Tokyo 2025

Jamaica experienced mixed results on day one of the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships. Samantha Hall saved the day by reaching the women’s discus final, but the mixed 4×400 meter relay team failed to advance from the qualifying rounds.

Hall made her mark when it mattered most. The 25-year-old thrower needed her final attempt to secure a spot in the championship final. Her third throw measured 63.32 meters, which was enough to qualify for the medal round.

The discus final will take place on September 14 at 6:12 a.m. local time. Hall faces tough competition from Olympic champion Valarie Allman, who tops the world rankings this season with 73.52 meters. Other contenders include China’s Bin Feng and Croatia’s Sandra Elkasević. Hall’s personal best this year stands at 64.97 meters.

The mixed 4×400 meter relay brought disappointment for the Caribbean nation. Team members Jevaughn Powell, Dejanea Oakley, Zandrion Barnes, and Leah Anderson finished eighth in their heat with a time of 3:13.96.

Six teams total moved on to Sunday’s final. The top three from each heat plus the two fastest remaining times earned spots. The United States led the first heat in 3:10.18, followed by Great Britain (3:10.22) and South Africa (3:11.16). Belgium (3:10.37), the Netherlands (3:11.11), and Poland (3:11.15) qualified from the second heat.

This result surprised many observers. Jamaica has built a strong reputation in relay events over many years. The team never challenged for a qualifying position during their race.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bows into action at Tokyo 2025

Day 1 of the championships continue with several Jamaican athletes in action. The women’s 100 meters begins during the afternoon session, which starts early Saturday morning in Jamaica. Five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will compete in her final World Championships appearance. She runs alongside teammates Shericka Jackson and Tina Clayton.

The men’s 100 meter field features three Jamaican sprinters with medal chances. Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, and Ackeem Blake all advanced to the event. Track experts consider each runner a serious contender for podium positions.

Ackelia Smith will also begin competition in the women’s long jump qualifying round. Her performance could add to Jamaica’s medal hopes as the championships progress.

Jamaica’s track and field program looks ahead to the sprint events where the nation traditionally excels. The next few days will determine whether the island can bounce back from the early relay setback and add to their championship medal collection.

