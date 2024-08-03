Adelle Tracey opens up on injury-plagued season

Jamaica’s middle-distance runner, Adelle Tracey, has raced sparingly this season. Interestingly, she opened her 800m season here at the Paris 2024 Olympics, logging a pedestrian season’s best of 2:03.47.

She got another opportunity to qualify by contesting the repechage round. However, she ran a little slower, finishing fifth in 2:03.67.

Tracey provided an explanation for her uncharacteristic performances.

“I suffered an injury in May,” said Tracey.

“I was in great shape then I pulled my palm toe, which is quite an acute injury that prevented me from getting into spikes.”

Tracey added, “I risked a race at the Jamaican trials, which was a little too early in my recovery, and it set me back a little bit. I knew coming here for an 800m season opener at an Olympic Games is not ideal, but it is part of the process for the 1,500m in getting some speed in the legs.

“I am excited and looking forward to running the event where I am the national record holder.”

_________________________

