Jamaica Trials Podium Finishers Still Battling for Tokyo 2025 World Championships Standards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With the countdown to the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships continuing, multiple Jamaican athletes who placed in the top three at the national trials are still chasing automatic qualifying standards.

A number of national champions delivered strong performances at the National Stadium but remain outside the World Athletics entry marks required for Tokyo. The qualifying window closes August 24, 2025, and several will look to upcoming meets or the NACAC Senior Championships in August or or international circuit—to meet the automatic standards.

Sprint and Middle-Distance Challenges

In the women’s 200m, all three podium finishers are below the qualifying time of 22.57. Champion Ashanti Moore ran 22.66, with Gabrielle Matthews (22.80) and Roneisha McGregor (22.86) also outside the mark.

The 800m saw Kelly-Ann Beckford take a surprise victory in 2:00.23. Veteran Natoya Goule-Toppin was second in 2:00.97 and Gabrielle Wilkinson third in 2:01.75. Only Goule-Toppin has achieved the standard in previous competitions within the qualifying period.

In the women’s 1500m, the top three—Adelle Tracey (4:17.80), Gabrielle Wilkinson (4:19.30), and Jodian Walker(5:51.60)—were all well off the 4:02.50 standard.

On the men’s side, Bryan Levell remains the only podium sprinter to have met the mark, clocking 20.10 to win the 200m. Christopher Taylor (20.28) and Adrian Kerr (20.49) still have work to do to meet the 20.16 requirement.

The 400m final was tightly contested, but none of the top three—Rusheen McDonald (44.89), Delano Kennedy (44.91), and Jevaughn Powell (45.08)—met the 45.00 qualifying mark. Bovel McPherson, who placed seventh but owns a personal best of 44.78 from May 1 in Texas, currently stands as the only Jamaican with the required time.

The men’s 800m title went to Tyrice Taylor in 1:45.26, ahead of Navasky Anderson (1:46.03) and Dylan DeCambre(1:47.56), all short of the 1:44.70 standard. DeCambre also won the 1500m in 3:46.59, followed by Amiri Whittle(3:52.72) and Anderson (4:06.45), far outside the 3:33.50 requirement.

Jumps: Standards Still Out of Reach

Ackelia Smith topped the women’s long jump with a best of 6.81m, just short of the 6.86m standard. Nia Robinson(6.52m) and Machaeda Linton (5.99m) followed.

Smith also placed second in the triple jump at 14.44m. The qualifying mark is 14.55m. Shanieka Ricketts, who won with 14.52m, has already achieved the standard earlier this season. Kimberly Williams jumped 13.80m for third.

In the women’s high jump, Lamara Distin cleared 1.86m to win, while Annishka McDonald managed 1.75m and Alyiah Eugene 1.70m. None have surpassed the 1.97m qualifying mark this season.

In the men’s high jump, Romaine Beckford and Raymond Richards both cleared 2.25m, just shy of the 2.33m standard. Zayne Palomino placed third with 2.15m.

Throws: Strong Efforts, but Standards Remain Elusive

The women’s discus final saw Samantha Hall top the field with a 60.94m throw, under the 64.50m qualifying distance. Shadae Lawrence (55.22m) and Abigail Martin (53.54m) followed.

In the shot put, Danniel Thomas-Dodd won with 18.33m, and is the only qualifier becauses he has surpassed the mark six times this season. Lloydricia Cameron (17.24m) and Rochele Solmon (13.70m) were second and third, both needing large improvements.

The men’s shot put saw Shaiquan Dunn win with 18.33m. Christopher Young (17.93m) and Moses Parkinson(17.38m) also remain well off the 21.50m qualifying mark.

In the men’s discus, Ralford Mullings threw 65.82m to win, but it was his NCAA-winning mark of 69.31m that gives him the qualifying standard. Fedrick Dacres (63.54m) and Chad Wright (62.53m) both recorded season bests but are still chasing the 67.20m requirement.

Looking Ahead: Final Chances to Qualify

The next key opportunity comes at the NACAC Senior Championships, scheduled for August 15–17 in Freeport, Bahamas. Under World Athletics rules, the Area champion in each individual event qualifies automatically—regardless of whether they’ve hit the standard—provided no other athlete from the same region ranks higher in the global standings.

The qualification window remains open until August 24, 2025. The Tokyo World Championships will take place from September 13–21, 2025.

