Upsets and Fast Times Mark Thrilling Opening Day of Jamaica Trials

Shericka Jackson spearheaded the female sprinters’ charge, securing her place in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m event at the Jamaica Trials. However, the opening day on Thursday (6 July) also witnessed the unexpected exit of Yohan Blake and saw some surprising performances in the men’s event.

Jackson emerged as the sole runner to break the sub-11-second barrier, clocking an effortless 10.99 to take in heat one. Joneille Smith finished closely behind in second place with a time of 11.19, followed by Briana Williams, who also clocked 11.19.

In heat four, Olympic Games double-double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah showcased her return to form by claiming victory with a season-best time of 11.12 seconds. Ashanti Moore trailed closely, crossing the line in 11.15. In the same heat, Shockoria Wallace, Kemba Nelson, and Tina Clayton finished with identical times of 11.19.

Heat two witnessed Alana Reid emerging as the victor, completing the race in 11.14 seconds, followed by Ramona Burchell (11.20), Lance-Tava Thomas (11.24), and Kiara Grant (11.31). Unfortunately, Tia Clayton failed to advance to the semi-finals.

Natasha Morrison excelled in heat three, securing victory with a comfortable 11.00sec run. Shashalee Forbes finished in second place with a time of 11.09, followed closely by Kevona Davis (11.12) and Serena Cole (11.19).

On the men’s side, disappointment struck Yohan Blake as he was disqualified for a false start. Despite his disbelief, Blake’s appeal to reverse the decision proved unsuccessful.

However, the men’s competition witnessed remarkable performances from newcomers Kishane Thompson, Kadrian Goldson, and Rohan Watson, as they all broke the 10-second barrier for the first time.

Representing MVP, Thompson sprinted to victory in heat one with an impressive time of 9.91 seconds, surprising Ackeem Blake (10.00). Goldson from GC Foster College triumphed in heat three with a time of 9.94 seconds, closely followed by Watson (9.98).

In heat two, Oblique Seville claimed first place with a time of 10.00, while Ramone Barnswell finished second in 10.13.

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie secured a spot in the semi-finals by crossing the line in 10.21, following heat four winner Nigel Ellis (10.07). Julian Forte also earned his spot with a time of 10.10.

