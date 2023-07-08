Jamaica Trials Day 1 Startlist

Share this

Get ready for the highly anticipated Jamaica Trials or Jamaica National Junior and Senior Championships! This prestigious event brings together top athletes from across the nation, and Day 1 promises an exciting lineup.

The morning session kicks off with the men’s 100m qualification round, setting the stage for thrilling preliminary heats in the evening session.

Expect to witness incredible performances from renowned athletes such as Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams, Yohan Blake, Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, Ackelia Smith, and Lamara Distin. Stay updated with the startlist for the Jamaica Trials and be sure not to miss a moment of the intense competition.

