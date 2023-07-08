caribshopper
Jamaica Trials Day 1 Startlist

By Anthony Foster

Jul 6, 2023
Yohan Blake out of 200m semis at Oregon22
Get ready for the highly anticipated Jamaica Trials or Jamaica National Junior and Senior Championships! This prestigious event brings together top athletes from across the nation, and Day 1 promises an exciting lineup.

The morning session kicks off with the men’s 100m qualification round, setting the stage for thrilling preliminary heats in the evening session.

Expect to witness incredible performances from renowned athletes such as Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams, Yohan Blake, Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, Ackelia Smith, and Lamara Distin. Stay updated with the startlist for the Jamaica Trials and be sure not to miss a moment of the intense competition.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

