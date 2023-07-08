Catch the Action: Watch Day 1 of the 2023 Jamaica National Junior and Senior Championships!

Share this

The 2023 Jamaica National Junior and Senior Championships: Schedule, Results, and Live Streaming

The 2023 Jamaica National Junior and Senior Championships are set to take place at the prestigious National Stadium in Kingston from July 6th to 9th. Stay updated with the event schedule, access live results, and learn how to watch the trials’ live streaming coverage on Day 1, Thursday.

Stay Tuned for the Exciting 2023 Jamaica National Junior and Senior Championships!

Get ready for the highly anticipated 2023 Jamaica National Junior and Senior Championships, happening at the renowned National Stadium in Kingston from July 6th to 9th. We have all the information you need about the event schedule, live results, and how you can enjoy the thrilling trials through live streaming on Day 1, Thursday.

Don’t Miss Out on the Action: 2023 Jamaica National Junior and Senior Championships Live Stream and Coverage.

How to watch 2023 Jamaica National Junior and Senior Championships? – Day 1

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2023 Jamaica National Junior and Senior Championships on 1Spotmedia.com, but you must purchase a pay-per-view ticket. Fans can pay USD $12.99 to watch the entire four days of live broadcast or purchase individual tickets at $6.99 for each day. Additionally, Hitz92 FM will have live radio streaming coverage, along with regular updates on Omega Klas Radio. Live results and updates will also be available here.

The live broadcast will begin at 9:45 a.m. local time or 10:45 a.m. ET with the girls’ Under 18 Javelin Throw final as well as the Under 18 Long Jump final for girls.

The morning session will also feature the men’s 100m qualification round before the preliminary heats take place later in the evening session. Day 1 will feature the likes of Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams, Yohan Blake, Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, Ackelia Smith, and Lamara Distin.

2023 Jamaica National Junior and Senior Championships – Day 1

Here is the Order of Event Schedule on Thursday, July 6, 2023

10:45 am – Girls 17 & Under Javelin Throw Under 18 – Finals

10:45 am – Girls 17 & Under Long Jump Under 18 – Finals

11:15 am – Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR – Qualification Prelims

11:40 am – Girls 17 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 18 – Prelims

11:45 am – Boys 17 & Under Javelin Throw Under 18 – Finals

11:55 am – Girls 19 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 – Prelims

12:10 pm – Boys 17 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 18 – Prelims

12:30 pm – Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 – Prelims

12:45 pm – Presentation

1:00 pm – Break

3:00 pm – Girls 19 & Under Javelin Throw Under 20 – Finals

3:01 pm – Girls 17 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 18 – Prelims

3:15 pm – Boys 17 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 18 – Prelims

3:30 pm – Girls 19 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 20 – Prelims

3:45 pm – Boys 19 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 20 – Prelims

3:47 pm – Girls 19 & Under Triple Jump Under 20 – Finals

4:00 pm – Women 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR – Prelims

4:15 pm – Men 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR – Prelims

4:30 pm – Girls 19 & Under Discus Throw Under 20 – Finals

5:00 pm – Men 20+ 5000 Meter Run SENIOR – Finals

5:01 pm – Women 20+ Long Jump SENIORS – Finals

5:30 pm – Presentation

5:40 pm – Women 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR – Prelims

5:55 pm – Men 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR – Prelims

7:00 pm – Girls 17 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 18 – Prelims

7:20 pm – Boys 17 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 18 – Prelims

7:40 pm – Girls 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 – Prelims

8:00 pm – Women 20+ High Jump SENIOR – Finals

8:02 pm – Presentation

8:20 pm – Boys 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 – Prelims

8:40 pm – Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR – Prelims

9:00 pm – Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR – Prelims

9:20 pm – Presentation

