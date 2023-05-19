Top Athletes from USA and Jamaica to Compete in Diamond League Meeting

RABAT, Morocco — The upcoming Diamond League Meeting International Mohammed VI on May 28 is set to showcase an impressive roster of athletes, particularly in the highly anticipated women’s 400m hurdles event. Among the notable contenders is Dalilah Muhammad, a former Olympic and World champion hailing from the United States.

Muhammad’s incredible track record and undeniable talent make her a force to be reckoned with in any competition. Joining Muhammad on the track are two talented Jamaican athletes, Rushell Clayton, and Janieve Russell. These athletes have consistently proven their skills in previous competitions and are eager to test their mettle against a formidable opponent like Muhammad. With such a strong line-up, spectators can expect an exhilarating display of speed, technique, and determination.

Grant Holloway and Jamaican Contenders Ready for Intense Battle in Men’s 110m Hurdles

In the men’s 110m hurdles, the spotlight will shine on Grant Holloway, the reigning World champion in the event. Holloway’s electrifying performances have captivated audiences around the world, and he will undoubtedly be looking to continue his winning streak. However, he won’t have an easy path to victory as he faces stiff competition from Jamaican athletes Rasheed Broadbell and Hansle Parchment, an Olympic gold medalist.

With world-class athletes like Muhammad, Clayton, Russell, Holloway, Broadbell, and Parchment set to grace the Diamond League Meeting International Mohammed VI, fans can anticipate a thrilling showcase of athleticism and fierce competition.

The stakes are high, and each participant will be pushing themselves to the limit in their quest for victory. Be sure to mark your calendars for this highly anticipated event.

How to watch the Rabat Diamond League Live Stream to Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athlétisme de Rabat?