Navasky Anderson: ‘No limit to what I can do’ — Jamaican breaks national 800m record again with 1:44.61

BALTIMORE, USA — Navasky Anderson says, “There’s no limit to what I can do — it’s just about putting the pieces together, one race at a time.”

The Jamaican middle-distance standout delivered on that belief at the Mission Run Baltimore High Performance meet on Sunday (June 8), clocking 1:44.61 to lower his own national 800m record for the third straight year.

Anderson outkicked Morocco’s Moad Zahafi, who finished second in 1:44.72, and Ghana’s Alex Amankwah, third in 1:45.50, to secure the win in just his third 800m race of the 2025 season.

“Another national record — 1:44.61,” Anderson said after the race. “Still early in the season, and I’m deep in the preparation phase with my focus on the major championship in September. Right now, it’s all about staying focused, consistent, and executing each race.”

The former Mississippi State standout previously set the Jamaican record at 1:45.02 in 2022, then improved it to 1:44.70 last year.

The top finishers in Baltimore were rounded out by Edose Ibadin in fourth (1:46.00), Mehdi Yanouri (1:46.02), Sean Dolan (1:46.57), John Reniewicki (1:46.88), and Luciano Fiore (1:47.28).

