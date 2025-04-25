Kirani James Set to Launch 13th Top-Level Season at Xiamen Diamond League

XIAMEN, China — Grenadian quarter-mile legend Kirani James will begin his 13th elite season on Saturday (25 April) at the Xiamen Diamond League meeting, continuing a storied career that has made him one of the most consistent and revered figures in the sport.

Kirani James said, “I’m ready to run a solid time.”

James, 32, returns to the track after what he describes as a strong training block, expressing confidence ahead of his season debut. “Training was going well and I’m ready to run a solid time,” James said during a promotional event on Thursday for one of the meeting’s sponsors. “It is still early in the season, but good test of the current shape.”

Few athletes in history have matched James’ consistency at the highest level. Since his breakout in 2011, James has broken either 44 or 43 seconds in the 400 metres every season he’s competed—missing only 2017 due to illness and 2020 amid the global pandemic.

James’ first appearance since securing bronze

The Xiamen meet marks his first appearance since securing bronze at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest—his fifth individual global medal. Known for his smooth, unhurried stride and late-race strength, James has medaled at every major championship since winning World gold in Daegu (2011) as a 19-year-old.

James holds the distinction of being the only man in Olympic history to reach four consecutive 400m finals, beginning with his gold medal performance at the 2012 London Games. He followed that with silver in Rio (2016) and bronze in Tokyo (2021)—a medal of each colour over three Games.

Now back for another campaign, James remains a figure of inspiration, not only for his longevity and excellence, but also for his resilience. He was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition, in 2017—a setback that temporarily derailed his career, but never defined it.

His return to competition in Xiamen will not only serve as a test of form, but also as a benchmark for what the 2025 season may hold, including another possible run at the podium in Paris, where he could become the first man to medal in the 400m at four Olympic Games.

