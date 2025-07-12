Jamaican and Caribbean Athletes Brace for World-Class Matchups at 2025 Ed Murphey Track Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (July 12, 2025) — Several Jamaican athletes will seek to secure spots—or continue their push—for selection to the Tokyo 2025 World Championships at this weekend’s Ed Murphey Track Classic, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet, on Saturday (12 Jul).

They will be joined by other Caribbean athletes from the Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Cayman Islands, and Bermuda across two days of competition at the University of Memphis.

In the men’s 100 meters, Jamaica’s Ryiem Forde (PB 9.95) and Bryan Levell (PB 9.98) will lead the regional effort in a field that includes U.S. contenders Ronnie Baker (9.78), Cravont Charleston (9.90), and Kendal Williams (9.93). Rikkoi Brathwaite of the British Virgin Islands (10.00) and Davonte Howell of the Cayman Islands (10.05) will also feature.

Former Olympic champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas, who owns a 43.48 personal best, returns to anchor the men’s 400 meters against Americans Michael Cherry (44.03), Bryce Deadmon (44.20), and Justin Robinson (44.47). Jamaica’s Delano Kennedy enters with a PB of 44.91.

Leah Anderson (50.78) and Joanne Reid (51.28) will represent Jamaica in the women’s 400 meters, racing against Olympic and world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (48.74), Britton Wilson (49.48), and Talitha Diggs (49.93).

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Jamaica’s Yanique Thompson (PB 12.53) faces a world-class lineup that includes Americans Alaysha Johnson (12.31), Christina Clemons (12.51), and Gabbi Cunningham (12.53).

Tia-Adana Belle of Barbados (54.18) and Sanique Walker of Jamaica (55.38) line up in the women’s 400m hurdles alongside Sanaa Hebron of the U.S. and Robyn Brown of the Philippines.

Middle-distance action will see Tyrice Taylor of Jamaica (1:45.20) in the men’s 800 meters and Shafiqua Maloney of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (1:57.60) in the women’s 800 meters, with both facing Olympic medalists Isaiah Jewett, Athing Mu-Nikolayev, and Ajee’ Wilson.

In the throws, Rajindra Campbell of Jamaica (22.31m) and Djimon Gumbs of the British Virgin Islands (20.29m) will take on a deep men’s shot put field that includes Josh Awotunde (22.29m) and Chuk Enekwechi (22.10m). Jamaica’s Samantha Hall (64.41m) will face world champion Laulauga Tausaga (70.72m) and others in the women’s discus.

Carey McLeod (8.52m) and Nikaoli Williams (8.13m) represent Jamaica in the men’s long jump, facing U.S. standouts Marquis Dendy (8.68m) and Jarrion Lawson (8.58m). In the women’s long jump, Chantel Malone of the British Virgin Islands (7.01m) and Tyra Gittens of Trinidad and Tobago (6.96m) take on top U.S. and collegiate jumpers.

Imani Oliver (14.22m) and Shantae Foreman (14.01m) will compete in the women’s triple jump, while Bermuda’s Jah-Nai Perinchief (17.13m) and Kaiwan Culmer of the Bahamas (16.79m) face elite U.S. athletes Donald Scott (17.74m) and Salif Mane (17.52m) in the men’s triple jump.

With Tokyo qualification stakes high, the Ed Murphey Classic promises pivotal performances as Caribbean athletes look to solidify their place on the road to the World Championships.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts