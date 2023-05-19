Bermuda Grand Prix Braces for Thrilling Battle: Lyles vs. Coleman vs. De Grasse in 100m Showdown

DEVONSHIRE (BER) – The Bermuda Grand Prix is all set to deliver an explosive 100m race on Sunday, featuring a thrilling clash between top sprinters. Noah Lyles, the reigning 200m World champion, is primed to go head-to-head with Christian Coleman, the former 100m World champion, and Andre De Grasse, the Olympic gold medalist in the 200m.

De Grasse will also compete in the 200m race.

ALSO READ: Asafa Powell, a Jamaican sprinting legend and two-time holder of the 100 meters world record, will be gracing the track.

The event boasts a star-studded lineup, ensuring a spectacle of athletics prowess. Steven Gardiner, the Olympic champion in the men’s 400m, will be a force to be reckoned with, while Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the Olympic gold medalist in the women’s 100m hurdles, aims to continue her winning streak.

The men’s hurdles competition will see Jamal Britt emerge as the favorite, while Steffin McCarter and Jarion Lawson will showcase their talents in the long jump. Christian Taylor and

Will Claye, renowned triple jumper, will bring their skills in the event.

On the women’s side, Abby Steiner is anticipated to shine in the 200m race, while Mikiah Brisco, accompanied by European champion Gina Luckenkemper, will add to the excitement in the 100m sprint. The experienced former World champion Dalilah Muhammad will demonstrate her versatility by competing in both the 400m hurdles and 200m events.

The long jump event will feature the impressive 7m jumper Tara Davis, who is poised to leave a lasting impression. Additionally, Gianna Woodruff from Panama will bring her talent and determination to the 400m hurdles competition.

With such a stellar lineup of athletes, the Bermuda Grand Prix promises to be a captivating event, showcasing some of the finest sprinting, jumping, and hurdling talent from around the world. As the athletes take to the track, spectators can expect a display of speed, agility, and determination that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned for the exhilarating action that awaits on Sunday as these exceptional athletes vie for victory and aim to leave their mark in the world of athletics.