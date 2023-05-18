caribshopper
Top Sprinters Asafa Powell and Noah Lyles Set to Thrill at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix

Anthony Foster

May 18, 2023
Asafa Powell wins 60m at Milo Western Relays

HAMILTON, Bermuda – Top-class athletes from around the world are gearing up for the highly anticipated USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, set to take place at Flora Duffy Stadium on Sunday, May 21st. In an exciting video announcement by the Bermuda Tourism Authority on social media, two renowned athletes, Asafa Powell and Noah Lyles, revealed their participation in this prestigious event.

Asafa Powell, a Jamaican sprinting legend and two-time holder of the 100 meters world record, will be gracing the tracks at the Bermuda Grand Prix. With an impressive track record that includes gold medals in the relay at both the Olympics and World Championships, Powell announced his retirement from the sport last year. However, his return to competition has sparked enthusiasm among fans, who eagerly await his performance on Sunday.

Noah Lyles, the reigning 200 meters world champion, is no stranger to Bermuda and has expressed his excitement about returning to the island for the Grand Prix. In a statement, Lyles shared his anticipation for the event, stating, “I am coming to Bermuda on May 21st for the Bermuda Grand Prix. You are not going to want to miss this one. We are bringing in fast people, fast track, party atmosphere, and hey, I am gonna be there, so you know it’s gonna be exciting.”

The USATF Bermuda Grand Prix promises to be an electrifying showcase of athleticism, bringing together some of the world’s finest track and field competitors. With Powell and Lyles among the star-studded lineup, spectators can expect a thrilling display of speed, skill, and determination. The event will undoubtedly draw crowds of sports enthusiasts and supporters eager to witness these exceptional athletes in action.

Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse and American triple jumper Christian Taylor are also listed to compete in the event.

The Bermuda Tourism Authority, in collaboration with USATF, has been working diligently to ensure that the Grand Prix delivers an unforgettable experience for both athletes and attendees. The Flora Duffy Stadium, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and vibrant atmosphere, is the perfect venue to host this prestigious event.

As the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix approaches, anticipation and excitement continue to build. Sports enthusiasts and fans of Asafa Powell and Noah Lyles are eagerly counting down the days until Sunday, May 21st, when these incredible athletes will compete on the world-class tracks of Bermuda. Stay tuned for more updates and be ready to witness history in the making at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

