caribshopper
Featured

Shericka Jackson Poised for Sprint Double Challenge in Budapest

ByAuburn Mann

Jun 5, 2023
World Champion Shericka Jackson Targets Sprint Dominance in Budapest after 10.78 at Racers Grand Prix 23

Shericka Jackson, the reigning 200m world champion, is set to conquer new heights as she aims to secure the sprint double title. Following her impressive silver medal performance in the 100m event in Eugene, Jackson showed her determination by clocking a season-best time of 10.78 (+1.6) on Saturday night at Racers Grand Prix.

“I believe tonight’s run was solid,” stated Jackson. She narrowly missed her personal best time by only a few hundredths of a second, and it’s important to note that this is not even the time for trials yet. ALSO READ: Jamaican Athletes Shine in Rabat: Shericka Jackson, Rasheed Broadbell and Shanika Ricketts

As the Jamaican national record holder and the second fastest woman in history in the 200m with a time of 21.45, Jackson currently boasts the third fastest time in the world for the 100m event this season.

Her only competitors ahead are Ivorian Marie Jose Ta Lou, who also ran a time of 10.78 but with a lesser wind aid of (+0.9), and Sha’Carri Richardson, with her impressive 10.76 from Doha.

Shericka Jackson's Stellar Form Positions Her for Sprint Double Success in Budapest
Shericka Jackson’s Stellar Form Positions Her for Sprint Double Success in Budapest

In the 200m event, Jackson’s season-best time stands at 21.98 from Rabat, securing her the second-fastest time of the year. She trails behind St. Lucian athlete Julien Alfred, who recorded an impressive 21.91 and is bound for the NCAA.

This outstanding performance makes Jackson a strong contender for the highly coveted short sprint double, as she can leverage her bye in the 200m event at trials and focus solely on the 100m.

“My start has improved tremendously, and I can see the satisfaction on my coach’s face. I am taking it step by step and eagerly anticipating even greater achievements this season,” expressed Jackson.

In other notable results, Bahamian athlete Anthonique Strachan finished with a sub-11-second time of 10.99, securing second place. Jackson’s compatriot, Shashalee Forbes, claimed the third spot with a time of 11.07.

By Auburn Mann

Is a budding freelance Journalist. He worked for news outlets like Capital News Service, a news wire based out of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism, where he graduated from with a Master's in Journalism. He has an undergraduate degree in communications from Bowie State University, where he served as Deputy Managing Editor for the schools official Newspaper: The Spectrum. He has also contributed to newspapers like The Washington Afro American, Montgomery County Gazette and the Takoma/Silver Spring Voice. Auburn has a strong passion for Athletics, particularly events 800 meters and under( and their corresponding relays).

Related Post

Featured

Jamaica’s Sensational Sprinter Alana Reid Turns Pro

Jun 5, 2023
Featured

Jackson, Lyles, Amusan, and Coleman headline Racers Grand Prix

Jun 3, 2023
Featured

Jamaican Athletes Shine in Rabat: Shericka Jackson, Rasheed Broadbell and Shanika Ricketts Secure Victories

May 29, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Articles

Erriyon Knighton Headlines Irena Szewinska Memorial, Showcasing World-Class Athletics in Bydgoszcz

Jun 5, 2023
Articles

Noah Lyles Sets World Lead and Meeting Record at Racers Grand Prix 200m

Jun 5, 2023
Featured

Jamaica’s Sensational Sprinter Alana Reid Turns Pro

Jun 5, 2023
Featured

Shericka Jackson Poised for Sprint Double Challenge in Budapest

Jun 5, 2023