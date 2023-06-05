Shericka Jackson Poised for Sprint Double Challenge in Budapest

Shericka Jackson, the reigning 200m world champion, is set to conquer new heights as she aims to secure the sprint double title. Following her impressive silver medal performance in the 100m event in Eugene, Jackson showed her determination by clocking a season-best time of 10.78 (+1.6) on Saturday night at Racers Grand Prix.

“I believe tonight’s run was solid,” stated Jackson. She narrowly missed her personal best time by only a few hundredths of a second, and it’s important to note that this is not even the time for trials yet. ALSO READ: Jamaican Athletes Shine in Rabat: Shericka Jackson, Rasheed Broadbell and Shanika Ricketts

As the Jamaican national record holder and the second fastest woman in history in the 200m with a time of 21.45, Jackson currently boasts the third fastest time in the world for the 100m event this season.

Her only competitors ahead are Ivorian Marie Jose Ta Lou, who also ran a time of 10.78 but with a lesser wind aid of (+0.9), and Sha’Carri Richardson, with her impressive 10.76 from Doha.

Shericka Jackson’s Stellar Form Positions Her for Sprint Double Success in Budapest

In the 200m event, Jackson’s season-best time stands at 21.98 from Rabat, securing her the second-fastest time of the year. She trails behind St. Lucian athlete Julien Alfred, who recorded an impressive 21.91 and is bound for the NCAA.

This outstanding performance makes Jackson a strong contender for the highly coveted short sprint double, as she can leverage her bye in the 200m event at trials and focus solely on the 100m.

“My start has improved tremendously, and I can see the satisfaction on my coach’s face. I am taking it step by step and eagerly anticipating even greater achievements this season,” expressed Jackson.

In other notable results, Bahamian athlete Anthonique Strachan finished with a sub-11-second time of 10.99, securing second place. Jackson’s compatriot, Shashalee Forbes, claimed the third spot with a time of 11.07.