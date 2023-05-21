caribshopper
Shashalee Forbes’s Record-Breaking Performance Propels Her to New Heights in Sprinting

ByAnthony Foster

May 21, 2023
Jamaican Sprinter Shashalee Forbes Shatters 11-Second Barrier at Bermuda Grand Prix

HAMILTON, Bermuda (May 21) – Jamaican sprinter Shashalee Forbes delivered a remarkable performance at the Bermuda Grand Prix on Sunday, smashing the elusive 11-second barrier for the first time in her career. Clocking an impressive time of 10.98 seconds in the women’s 100m race, Forbes showcased her exceptional speed and skill on the track.

Despite finishing second in the race, falling just short of the top spot, Forbes’s sub-11-second achievement firmly establishes her among the elite sprinters in the world. ALSO READ: Shericka Jackson Reigns Supreme at JAAA All-Comers 2023 Series

The women’s 100m event featured a fiercely competitive field, with notable athletes such as Tamari Davis from the United States claiming first place with a time of 10.91 seconds. Nevertheless, Forbes’s stellar run solidifies her as a force to be reckoned with heading into Jamaica Trials in early July.

Celera Barnes of the United States secured the third position, finishing with a time of 11.01 seconds. The race also featured renowned sprinters, including Gina Lückenemper from Germany, English Gardner from the United States, and Kemba Nelson from Jamaica, all showcasing their impressive speed and talent on the track.

Women’s 100m Final Results (Wind: +2.0)

  1. Tamari DAVIS (USA) – 10.91
  2. Shashalee FORBES (JAM) – 10.98
  3. Celera BARNES (USA) – 11.01
  4. Gina LÜCKENKEMPER (GER) – 11.03
  5. English GARDNER (USA) – 11.13
  6. Kemba NELSON (JAM) – 11.14
  7. Mikiah BRISCO (USA) – 11.16
  8. Marybeth SANT-PRICE (USA) – 11.16
By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

