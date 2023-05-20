caribshopper
Shericka Jackson Reigns Supreme at JAAA All-Comers 2023 Series

ByAnthony Foster

May 20, 2023
Shericka Jackson wins the women's 200m in Jamaica trials 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica (May 20) – Reigning world champion Shericka Jackson reaffirmed her dominance in the women’s 200-meter dash as she blazed past her competitors at the JAAA All-Comers 2023 Series meeting held at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.

Returning to this event for the first time this season, Jackson left the few spectators and her opponents in awe with her exceptional speed. Despite a recent loss to American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100-meter race at the 2023 Doha Diamond League meeting, Jackson showcased her champion spirit and left no doubt about her abilities.

Right from the start, the seasoned 29-year-old athlete seized the lead and swiftly accelerated around the curve, leaving her four opponents trailing behind. Crossing the finish line with an impressive time of 22.25 seconds (+1.1 m/s), Jackson secured a remarkable victory, recording the sixth-fastest time globally this season. It is worth noting that the current world-leading time of 21.91 seconds was set by Julien Alfred, a talented sprinter from St. Lucia and Texas.

In the men’s 200m race, the spotlight fell on Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, the reigning European champion. Displaying his exceptional skills, Hughes powered through the race, claiming a well-deserved victory. Trained by Glen Mills at the Racers Track Club, Hughes completed the event with an impressive time of 20.18 seconds (0.9 m/s).

Jazeel Murphy emerged victorious in the sixth heat, clocking in at 20.76 seconds (1.3 m/s), securing the second overall position. Nigel Ellis and Tyquendo Tracey closely followed Murphy, finishing second in their respective heats with times of 20.80 and 20.81 seconds. ALSO READ: Ackeem Blake Takes on American Speedsters in Epic 100m Battle

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

