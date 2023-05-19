Ackeem Blake Takes on American Speedsters in Epic 100m Battle

HAMILTON, Bermuda (May 21) – Get ready for an electrifying clash at the Flora Duffy Stadium in Devonshire as the highly-anticipated men’s 100-meter dash at the 2023 USATF Bermuda Grand Prix – Puma American Track League meeting promises to be a thrilling showdown. Jamaican sprinter Ackeem Blake and American speedsters Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles are set to take center stage in this prestigious event, which forms part of the renowned 2023 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

The pre-race favorites, Coleman and Lyles, are expected to put on a show, with experts in the track and field community even predicting a winning time below 9.70 seconds. However, Blake has recently shown impressive form, sparking hopes of an upset. According to his coach, Gregory Little, Blake is in outstanding shape and poised to achieve a new personal best.

While Lyles and Blake have already competed in the 100m event earlier this season, this race will mark Coleman’s season debut in this particular discipline. The 2019 world champion has showcased his speed with a time of 20.00 seconds in the 200m and an impressive 6.47 seconds in the 60m indoors.

Lyles, the two-time reigning world 200m champion, boasts a season-best time of 9.95 seconds and is coming off a confidence-boosting victory in the 150m event at the adidas Atlanta City Games, where he clocked 14.56 seconds on May 6. He aims to carry that momentum into the 100m race in the Caribbean this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ackeem Blake currently holds a season-best time of 9.99 seconds and produced a slightly wind-aided 9.93 at the Miramar Invitational in Florida last month, finishing behind fellow Jamaican Oblique Seville. Blake’s coach is optimistic about his progress and believes he has the potential to break the 9.80-second barrier this season, adding to the intrigue of his performance against this world-class field.

In addition to these sprinting stars, the men’s 100m field at the 2023 USATF Bermuda Grand Prix will also feature Andre De Grasse of Canada, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist. De Grasse has faced some challenges at the start of the new season but has been diligently working in training to regain his top form.

So far, De Grasse has competed once in the 100m, finishing fifth with a time of 10.21 seconds at the UF Tom Jones Memorial in April. Lyles secured victory in that race, posting his season-best time of 9.95 seconds.

It is worth noting that the men’s 100m event will showcase a total of six athletes who have achieved sub-10-second times. Emmanuel Matadi of Liberia (9.98) and Joseph Amoha of Ghana (9.94) have also dipped below this illustrious mark, further raising the level of competition at the 2023 USATF Bermuda Grand Prix on Sunday.