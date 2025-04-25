Dawkins Makes It Three! Jamaican Field Stars Shine at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA – Jamaica stamped its authority in the field events on Friday morning (25 April) at the Penn Relays, claiming top honors in the high school girls’ triple jump, discus throw, and high jump championships.

St. Jago’s Jade Ann Dawkins secured her third consecutive Championship of America triple jump title, getting out to 13.18 metres (43 feet, 3 inches) on her opening attempt to win the event outright. The mark, registered with a slight -1.0m/s headwind, stood through all six rounds of competition, as Dawkins backed it up with four additional efforts beyond 12.34m.

Final standings – Triple Jump: Jade Ann Dawkins (St. Jago, JAM) – 13.18m Sabrina Atkinson (Hydel, JAM) – 12.51m Destini Smith (Souderton, PA) – 12.50m

In the discus, Najhada Seymoure of Excelsior High delivered the winning effort with a 51.01m (167-4) throw in the fifth round to lead a clean sweep of the top four positions for Jamaican athletes.

Able Mills (St. Catherine) took second with 50.09m, followed by Jamelia Young (Clarendon) at 47.54m and Abigail Bennett (Merl Grove) with 46.99m. All four exceeded 46m, a clear indication of Jamaica’s expanding strength in the throws.

Final standings Discus Throw: Najhada Seymoure (Excelsior, JAM) – 51.01m Able Mills (St. Catherine, JAM) – 50.09m Jamelia Young (Clarendon, JAM) – 47.54m Abigail Bennett (Merl Grove, JAM) – 46.99m

Shanniqua Williams of St. Andrew High captured the girls’ high jump crown with a clearance of 1.82m (5-11½) on her second attempt. She edged her former teammate Danielle Noble of Wolmer’s Girls, who topped out at 1.77m. Williams, who won for Wolmer’s last year, overcame a shaky sequence at lower heights but held her nerve in a tight duel to seal the victory.