Masai Russell Withdraws—Charlton, Amusan Now Lead 100mH Field at Racers Grand Prix

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Three major contenders in the women’s 100m hurdles will not be on the start line at the Racers Grand Prix this Saturday, June 7, at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Masai Russell (USA), Megan Tapper (JAM), and Tia Jones (USA) have withdrawn from the meet, altering the competitive landscape of one of the event’s key showdowns. Russell and Jones currently rank among the fastest women ever over the distance, with personal bests of 12.17 and 12.19 respectively. Tapper, Jamaica’s Olympic bronze medalist from Tokyo 2020, has seen limited competition so far this year.

In their absence, the spotlight shifts to Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas and Nigerian Tobi Amusan. Charlton, the World Indoor Champion and 60m hurdles World Record holder, brings season momentum into Kingston, having already run 12.49 in 2025.

Amusan, the world record holder at 12.12 and Eugene 2022 world champion, is running back into form as she is coming a Diamond League win in Rome last week.

The updated field is expected to include athletes from the Caribbean and North America. Final start lists have not yet been confirmed.

Russell entered the season in strong form following victories at the Grand Slam Track meets in Miami. Jones was also expected to contend after running under 12.20 earlier this season.

Despite the withdrawals, the meet will feature a high-profile lineup across other events. Among the top names confirmed to compete at the Racers Grand Prix are Shericka Jackson, Oblique Seville, Tia Clayton, Tina Clayton, Zharnel Hughes, Kishane Thompson, Wayne Pinnock, Rasheed Broadbell, Roshawn Clarke, Devynne Charlton, Chris Taylor, Trey Cunningham, and Gary Card.

The Racers Grand Prix is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver series and is one of the key meets leading into the national championships and the Paris Olympic Games.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts