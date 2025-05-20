Featured

Sha’Carri Richardson Struggles in Tokyo as Marshall, Aussies Shine at Golden Grand Prix

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster
Xiamen Diamond League --- Miramar Invitational - Sha'Carri Richardson Overcomes Adversity to Win Women's 100m Final at US Championships
Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson opened her season with a disappointing fourth-place finish in the women’s 100m at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix, a World Athletics Challenger Tour Gold Meeting, clocking 11.47 (-0.9).

Contents
Tonea Marshall stars at Seiko Golden Grand PrixRobert Gregory beats at Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Bree Rizzo took the win in 11.38. Bree Rizzo took the win in 11.38 ahead of Twanisha Terry (USA), 11.42.

Tonea Marshall stars at Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Tonea Marshall won the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.54 (0.7), finishing ahead of Alia Armstrong (12.68) and Yumi Tanaka, who ran a personal best of 12.81.

In the women’s javelin, Haruka Kitaguchi threw 64.16m to beat Momone Ueda (60.66). Marc Anthony Minichello of the United States claimed the men’s title with 82.36m.

More Read

Dina Asher Smith
Asher-Smith, after 10.71 celebration, gets 10.96 at British Olympic trials
Carifta Games - Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High wins at Champs 2022
Sabrina Dockery Surprises in Girls’ 100m Dash U20; Devonte Howell Shines in Boys’ U20 at Carifta Games
Jamaica women gold in 4x100m in Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020 medallists to cash in on $41 million

World indoor champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared 1.96m in the women’s high jump but did not continue after a single failed attempt at 2.00m.

Australia had a standout day, with Reece Holder winning the men’s 400m in 44.76 and Liam Adcock taking the long jump with a leap of 8.20m (1.3), narrowly beating Hibiki Tsuha, who jumped 8.15m (1.0).

Rachid Muratake clocked 13.16 (-1.1) to win the men’s 110m hurdles. In the 400m hurdles, American Trevor Bassitt edged Japan’s Ken Toyoda with 48.50 to 48.55.

Robert Gregory beats at Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Robert Gregory of the U.S. ran 20.24 (-2.0) to take the 200m over Olympic champion Andre De Grasse, who finished in 20.29.

In the men’s 100m, Hiroki Yanagita clocked 10.06 (1.1) to defeat Americans Christian Miller (10.08) and Christian Coleman (10.11).

Australia added more victories with meet records in the distance events: Georgia Griffith won the 1500m in 4:01.10, Rose Davies took the 3000m in 8:43.38, and Jude Thomas triumphed in the men’s 3000m in 7:39.69, a personal best.

Ryuji Miura ran 8:18.96 to win the men’s 3000m steeplechase. In the men’s high jump, Tomohiro Shinno cleared 2.27m. Maoko Tahashima won the women’s triple jump with 13.66 (+0.8).

_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

You Might Also Like

Jamaica’s Mixed Fortunes at Carifta Games: Two Golds and Two Disqualifications in Sprint Relays

Berlin’s ISTAF Welcomes Elite Athletes: Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Danielle Williams to Compete

Thompson-Herah runs 10.78 to win 100m in Florida

How to Watch London Diamond League Live Stream? TV Schedule, Live Results and Startles

Issam Asinga’s Budapest 23 Hopes Crushed by Suspension

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *