Zürich Diamond League: The Top Contenders to Watch

Several of the biggest stars in athletics will compete in the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League, including Botswana’s poster boy, Letsile Tebogo, and St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred on September 5, 2024.

American superstars Sha’Carri Richardson and Grant Holloway will also join the competition, alongside Europe’s finest, Karsten Warholm, Dina Asher-Smith, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

1.04 p.m. Men’s 400m hurdles (Roshawn Clarke, Karsten Warholm, Alison dos Santos, CJ Allen, Abderrahman Samba, Clement Ducos, Rasmus Magi)



1:16 p.m. Women’s 800m (Mary Moraa, Jemma Reekie, Prudence Sekgodiso)



1:18 p.m. Men’s Long Jump (Tajay Gayle, Wayne Pinnock, Carey McLeod, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Mattia Furlani, Simon Ehammer, Marquis Dendy)



1:26 p.m. Women’s 100m (Tia Clayton, Julien Alfred, Sha’Carri Richardson, Marie-Josee TA-LOU-Smith, Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Tamari Davis, Mujinga Kambundji)



1:36 p.m. Men’s 110m hurdles (Rasheed Broadbell, Hansle Parchment, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts, Sasha Zhoya, Freddie Crittenden, Lorenzo Simonelli)



1:42 p.m. Men’s Javelin (Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, Julian Weber)



1:43 p.m. Women’s 5,000m



2:08 p.m. Women’s 400m hurdles (Rushell Clayton, Shiann Salmon, Janieve Russell, Andrenette Knight, Anna Cockrell, Shamier Little)



2:18 p.m. Men’s 200m (Letsile Tebogo, Alexander Ogando, Kenneth Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Erriyon Knighton, Courtney Lindsey, Joseph Fahnbulleh)



2:27 p.m. Men’s 1500m (Jakob Ingebrightsen, Josh Kerr, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Timothy Cheruiyot)



2:41 p.m. Women’s 100m hurdles (Danielle Williams, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Masai Russell, Kendra Harrison, Grace Stark, Cyrena Samba-Mayela, Nadine Visser)



2:52 p.m. Women’s 4x100m (Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland 1, Switzerland 2, Norway, Netherlands, Finland, Austria)



3:00 p.m. Closing Ceremony

