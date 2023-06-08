Paris Diamond League Promises Thrilling World Record Attempts and Season Opening for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

PARIS (FRA) – The upcoming stage of the Diamond League will take place at the fully booked Charlety Stadium in Paris. Two world record attempts are expected, including a possible surprise from Faith Kipyegon in the 5000m event, and the season-opening for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

These are the main highlights for Friday evening in Paris. Paris Diamond League Live Stream or How to watch Paris Diamond League?

Short Previews

Women

200m – In the lineup, five athletes have broken the 22-second barrier, with five also running sub-22.40 times this year. The fastest on a lifetime and season’s best form is Gabrielle Thomas (21.61/22.21).

400m – Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will make her long-awaited season’s debut against Marileidy Paulino and Salwa Eid Naser, who have already clocked 48.98 and 49.78 respectively in 2023. Anna Hall is a late addition to the field. The meeting record of 49.15, set by Tonique Williams-Darling in 2004, could be vulnerable.

800m – Keely Hodgkinson will make her outdoor season’s debut against a field that includes the world indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson and Catriona Bisset, who has the fastest season’s best time of 1:58.32.

5000m – Could this be the race of the night? The event features world record-holders in the 1500m (Faith Kipyegon), 5000m and 10,000m (Letesenbet Gidey), 3000m steeplechase (Beatrice Chepkoech), and 5km (Ejgayehu Taye).

High jump – With Yaroslava Mahuchikh not competing, who will take advantage? The most likely beneficiaries are Vashti Cunningham and Nicola Olyslagers, both of whom have cleared 198 this year. Anna Hall is also competing.

Pole vault – Olympic and world champion Katie Moon is the vaulter to beat in the current form, as she targets her third Diamond League title this season. Tina Sutej is the main challenger.

Shot put – Will Chase Ealey (20.06) return to form after finishing last in Hengelo? She is one of two throwers to surpass 20 meters this year, along with Maggie Ewen (20.45).

Discus – It will be the season’s debut for Sandra Perkovic as she goes up against the Olympic champion and archival Valarie Allman. World Champion Bin Feng will not be competing.

Javelin – Olympic champion Shiying Liu, world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber, European champion Elina Tzengko, and surprise world leader Sigrid Borge are all part of the field.

Men

100m – The much-awaited outdoor season’s debut for Marcell Jacobs will take place against a field that includes world 200m champion Noah Lyles and the world leader at 9.84, Ferdinand Omanyala. The fastest man, Fred Kerley, will not be there.

800m – In the last event of the night, last year’s winner Benjamin Robert will compete against a field that includes world champion Emmanuel Korir and the world leader Emmanuel Wanyonyi, with six athletes running sub-1:46 times this season.

Two miles (non-DL) – Jakob Ingebrigtsen is set to challenge the world best of 7:58.61, which was set by Daniel Komen in 1997.

110m hurdles – Grant Holloway looks set to extend his win streak with Rasheed Broadbell and Hansle Parchment not competing. Jason Joseph will also compete after improving to 13.10 in Florence last Friday.

400m hurdles – CJ Allen holds the fastest season’s best of 47.91, but Abderrahman Samba and Kyron McMaster will present a challenge if they perform near their best.

3000m steeplechase – Word has it that Lamecha Girma will attempt to chase Saif Saaeed Shaheen’s world record of 7:53.63, marking his first steeplechase since Oregon 2022. Soufiane El Bakkali is notably absent from the event.

Long jump – Miltiadis Tentoglou is the clear favorite, although Cuba’s Maykel Masso holds the best season’s best at 8.36m. Simon Ehammer will also participate in his first serious long jump competition this summer.

Triathlon (non-DL) – Kevin Mayer will headline the special triathlon competition, which consists of the shot put, long jump, and 110m hurdles.