Reheem Hayles, Rising Jamaican Talent, Shines at NCAA Division I Championships with Record-Breaking Performance

Reheem Hayles, a rising star from Jamaica, has captured the attention of athletics enthusiasts with his exceptional display at the NCAA Division I Championships.

Representing North Carolina A&T, Hayles showcased his immense talent by storming into the 400-meter dash final, clocking a remarkable time of 44.81 seconds. This achievement marked a significant personal best for Hayles, surpassing his previous record of 45.47 seconds.

With his extraordinary feat, Hayles solidified his position as the fifth-fastest competitor among the exceptional field of athletes heading into the highly anticipated final. Among the contenders, six athletes have managed to break the elusive 45-second barrier during the semifinal round. Justin Robinson of Arizona State leads the pack, who set an impressive time of 44.54 seconds.

Hayles, who hails from Jamaica, attended Maud McLeod High School before moving to Springfield Gardens High School in Queens, NY. He was associated with the Golden Eagle Elite Track Club in Jamaica, NY.

Notably, Hayles excelled in the 600-meter category during high school, clinching the title of the nation’s top runner with an outstanding time of 1:18.54. His remarkable performances also led him to victories at the prestigious Millrose Games and the New York State Championship.

Making a difficult decision between USC, Arizona State, and North Carolina A&T, Hayles ultimately opted to pursue his athletic career at North Carolina A&T, where he secured an athletic scholarship. This significant milestone was achieved amidst the backdrop of the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

Hayles now has the privilege of being mentored by Olympian hurdler Duane Ross, adding an extra layer of expertise to his already impressive skill set. Although he had to redshirt his freshman year in college, Hayles remains determined to represent Jamaica this summer.

Hayles has set his sights on securing a spot in either the 400-meter individual event or the relay pool for Jamaica at the upcoming Budapest 2023 World Championships. He joins the ranks of Sean Bailey (44.43) and Antonio Watson (44.75) as the only Jamaicans to break the 45-second barrier this season.