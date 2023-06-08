caribshopper
Featured

Reheem Hayles, Rising Jamaican Talent, Shines at NCAA Division I Championships with Record-Breaking Performance

blank

ByAnthony Foster

Jun 8, 2023
Reheem Hayles: From Jamaica to North Carolina A&T, A Meteoric Rise in Athletics

Reheem Hayles, a rising star from Jamaica, has captured the attention of athletics enthusiasts with his exceptional display at the NCAA Division I Championships.

Representing North Carolina A&T, Hayles showcased his immense talent by storming into the 400-meter dash final, clocking a remarkable time of 44.81 seconds. This achievement marked a significant personal best for Hayles, surpassing his previous record of 45.47 seconds.

With his extraordinary feat, Hayles solidified his position as the fifth-fastest competitor among the exceptional field of athletes heading into the highly anticipated final. Among the contenders, six athletes have managed to break the elusive 45-second barrier during the semifinal round. Justin Robinson of Arizona State leads the pack, who set an impressive time of 44.54 seconds.

Hayles, who hails from Jamaica, attended Maud McLeod High School before moving to Springfield Gardens High School in Queens, NY. He was associated with the Golden Eagle Elite Track Club in Jamaica, NY.

Notably, Hayles excelled in the 600-meter category during high school, clinching the title of the nation’s top runner with an outstanding time of 1:18.54. His remarkable performances also led him to victories at the prestigious Millrose Games and the New York State Championship.

Making a difficult decision between USC, Arizona State, and North Carolina A&T, Hayles ultimately opted to pursue his athletic career at North Carolina A&T, where he secured an athletic scholarship. This significant milestone was achieved amidst the backdrop of the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

Hayles now has the privilege of being mentored by Olympian hurdler Duane Ross, adding an extra layer of expertise to his already impressive skill set. Although he had to redshirt his freshman year in college, Hayles remains determined to represent Jamaica this summer.

Hayles has set his sights on securing a spot in either the 400-meter individual event or the relay pool for Jamaica at the upcoming Budapest 2023 World Championships. He joins the ranks of Sean Bailey (44.43) and Antonio Watson (44.75) as the only Jamaicans to break the 45-second barrier this season.

blank

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Featured

Jamaican and American Powerhouses Clash: Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Dina Asher-Smith Set to Dazzle in London

Jun 7, 2023
Featured

Sprinting Titans Collide: Ackeem Blake Joins World Champions Norman, Coleman, and More in Men’s 100m Showdown

Jun 7, 2023
Featured

Jamaica’s Sensational Sprinter Alana Reid Turns Pro

Jun 5, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Articles

🔥🏟️ LIVE NOW: JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championships! 🏃‍♂️🏆

Jun 9, 2023
Articles

NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships: Day 1 Sets Stage for Exciting Battles and Personal Bests

Jun 8, 2023
Articles

Paris Diamond League Promises Thrilling World Record Attempts and Season Opening for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Jun 8, 2023
Articles

Jamaican Athletes Sweep NCAA Division 1 Championships Podium

Jun 8, 2023