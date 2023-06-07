Jamaican and American Powerhouses Clash: Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Dina Asher-Smith Set to Dazzle in London

Sha’Carri Richardson, the fastest woman in the world this year at 10.76, will join an impressive 100m field, including Jamaican star Shericka Jackson, at the London Athletics Diamond League Meet on July 23.

The American athlete, who previously won the NCAA championship, demonstrated her early-season potential with a wind-aided time of 10.57 at the Miramar Invitational in April.

She further solidified her position by claiming victory at the Doha Diamond League in May, setting a meeting record and a world-leading time of 10.76.

Richardson will compete against other top athletes, including Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the reigning World 200m Champion, and Dina Asher-Smith, a former World 200m Champion.

Jackson ran 10.78 at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston last weekend; her best over 200m this season is 21.98.