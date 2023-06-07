caribshopper
Featured

Jamaican and American Powerhouses Clash: Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Dina Asher-Smith Set to Dazzle in London

blank

ByAnthony Foster

Jun 7, 2023
Speed Sensation Sha'Carri Richardson to Face Off Against Shericka Jackson and Dina Asher-Smith in London Diamond League Showdown

Sha’Carri Richardson, the fastest woman in the world this year at 10.76, will join an impressive 100m field, including Jamaican star Shericka Jackson, at the London Athletics Diamond League Meet on July 23.

The American athlete, who previously won the NCAA championship, demonstrated her early-season potential with a wind-aided time of 10.57 at the Miramar Invitational in April.

She further solidified her position by claiming victory at the Doha Diamond League in May, setting a meeting record and a world-leading time of 10.76.

Richardson will compete against other top athletes, including Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the reigning World 200m Champion, and Dina Asher-Smith, a former World 200m Champion.

Jackson ran 10.78 at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston last weekend; her best over 200m this season is 21.98.

blank

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Featured

Sprinting Titans Collide: Ackeem Blake Joins World Champions Norman, Coleman, and More in Men’s 100m Showdown

Jun 7, 2023
Featured

Jamaica’s Sensational Sprinter Alana Reid Turns Pro

Jun 5, 2023
Featured

Shericka Jackson Poised for Sprint Double Challenge in Budapest

Jun 5, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Featured

Jamaican and American Powerhouses Clash: Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Dina Asher-Smith Set to Dazzle in London

Jun 7, 2023
Featured

Sprinting Titans Collide: Ackeem Blake Joins World Champions Norman, Coleman, and More in Men’s 100m Showdown

Jun 7, 2023
Articles

Erriyon Knighton Headlines Irena Szewinska Memorial, Showcasing World-Class Athletics in Bydgoszcz

Jun 5, 2023
Articles

Noah Lyles Sets World Lead and Meeting Record at Racers Grand Prix 200m

Jun 5, 2023