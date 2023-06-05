caribshopper
Jamaica’s Sensational Sprinter Alana Reid Turns Pro

Jun 5, 2023
Jamaica’s newest rising sprint sensation, Alana Reid, has turned professional. Reid, who stunned the world with her record-breaking performance of 10.92 seconds at the Jamaican High School Championships (Champs 2023) in April, has officially signed with AMP Global Sports.

In a press release today, AMP Global Sports announced the exciting news: “We are delighted to welcome Alana Reid to the AMP Global Sports family!

“Let’s give a warm welcome to this extraordinary athlete, who boasts an impressive personal best of 10.92 seconds!” ALSO READ: Alana Reid: The Fastest Junior in the World, Ready for Puma East Coast International Showcase

The management company also committed to supporting Reid in achieving great things, stating, “Prepare to witness her unwavering determination as she embarks on new heights with us. Welcome aboard, Alana!”

AMP Global Sports, which prides itself on its mission to modernize athlete representation, has a notable roster including American star Sydney McLaughlin, Kenny Bednarek, and Akeem Bloomfield.

Reid’s remarkable performances continued beyond the Jamaican Junior Championships, as she triumphed in the sprint double and claimed the Carifta Games U20 100m title.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

