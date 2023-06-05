Jamaica’s Sensational Sprinter Alana Reid Turns Pro

Jamaica’s newest rising sprint sensation, Alana Reid, has turned professional. Reid, who stunned the world with her record-breaking performance of 10.92 seconds at the Jamaican High School Championships (Champs 2023) in April, has officially signed with AMP Global Sports.

In a press release today, AMP Global Sports announced the exciting news: “We are delighted to welcome Alana Reid to the AMP Global Sports family!



“Let’s give a warm welcome to this extraordinary athlete, who boasts an impressive personal best of 10.92 seconds!” ALSO READ: Alana Reid: The Fastest Junior in the World, Ready for Puma East Coast International Showcase

The management company also committed to supporting Reid in achieving great things, stating, “Prepare to witness her unwavering determination as she embarks on new heights with us. Welcome aboard, Alana!”

AMP Global Sports, which prides itself on its mission to modernize athlete representation, has a notable roster including American star Sydney McLaughlin, Kenny Bednarek, and Akeem Bloomfield.

Reid’s remarkable performances continued beyond the Jamaican Junior Championships, as she triumphed in the sprint double and claimed the Carifta Games U20 100m title.