caribshopper
Articles

Alana Reid: The Fastest Junior in the World, Ready for Puma East Coast International Showcase

blank

ByAnthony Foster

May 5, 2023
Alana Reid Qualifies with Ease for Under-20 Girls' 100-Metre Semifinals at Carifta Games

Alana Reid, the fastest junior in the world this year, is gearing up for the Puma East Coast International Showcase in Maryland, USA, scheduled for this Saturday (6 May). Her time of 10.92 seconds to win the Class 1 girls’ 100-meter final at Champs set her apart from her competitors.

BVI’s Adaejah Hodge is also a rising star, having smashed the world junior and USA HS indoor 200m record with a time of 22.32 at New Balance Nationals Indoor. However, Reid remains focused on her own race and is prepared to give it her all.

In an interview, Reid spoke about her preparation leading up to the meet and her excitement to showcase her skills on an international stage. Fans can expect a highly competitive race as Reid takes on the other rising stars in the Puma East Coast International Showcase.

blank

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Articles

Two Jamaicans in highly anticipated 150m race at Adidas Atlanta City Games

May 5, 2023
Articles

Doha Diamond League Live Stream and Schedule Info

May 5, 2023
Articles

Christian Coleman to take on Oblique Seville, and Ackeem Blake at Racers Grand Prix

May 4, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Featured

Doha Diamond League 2023 Review: Sha’Carri Richardson, Fred Kerley, and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Shine

May 6, 2023
Articles

Alana Reid: The Fastest Junior in the World, Ready for Puma East Coast International Showcase

May 5, 2023
Featured

Jamaican Olympian Sanjay Ayre Optimistic about Puma East Coast International Showcase in Maryland

May 5, 2023
Featured

Sha’Carri runs world lead time to beat Shericka Jackson in Doha Diamond League 100m race

May 5, 2023