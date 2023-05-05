Alana Reid: The Fastest Junior in the World, Ready for Puma East Coast International Showcase

Alana Reid, the fastest junior in the world this year, is gearing up for the Puma East Coast International Showcase in Maryland, USA, scheduled for this Saturday (6 May). Her time of 10.92 seconds to win the Class 1 girls’ 100-meter final at Champs set her apart from her competitors.

BVI’s Adaejah Hodge is also a rising star, having smashed the world junior and USA HS indoor 200m record with a time of 22.32 at New Balance Nationals Indoor. However, Reid remains focused on her own race and is prepared to give it her all.

In an interview, Reid spoke about her preparation leading up to the meet and her excitement to showcase her skills on an international stage. Fans can expect a highly competitive race as Reid takes on the other rising stars in the Puma East Coast International Showcase.