Olympic Champion Athing Mu Set for Season Debut at USATF NYC Grand Prix

Bytrackalerts.com

Jun 21, 2023
Athing Mu Makes Highly Anticipated 2023 Season Debut at USATF NYC Grand Prix
NEW YORK, New York. (Jun. 21, 2023) – Athing Mu, the Olympic and world champion in the 800m, will make her 2023 season debut at the USATF NYC Grand Prix, organizers announced today.

A gold-level stop on World Athletics’ Continental Tour Gold, the USATF NYC Grand Prix will take place at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York City on Saturday, June 24. Tickets for the event on are now on sale at http://nygp.globalathletics.com/.

A native of Trenton, New Jersey, Mu made herself known as one of the world’s top track athletes in 2021 when she won the NCAA title in the 400m, and then golds in the 800m and 4x400m relay at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Mu followed up her Olympic success with gold in the 800m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. In New York, Mu will be making her 2023 season debut in the 800m. 

Challenging her in the 800m will be fellow New Jersey-native and 2022 world indoor 800m champion Ajee’ Wilson and 2022 USA indoor 1500m champion Heather Maclean.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, 2015 world champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica joins a field that includes the previous announced Keni Harrison of the United States, the former world record-holder, and Jamaica’s Megan Tapper, the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist.

Those top athletes join the previously announced Noah LylesGabby ThomasChristian ColemanZharnel HughesAckeem BlakeSydney McLaughlin-LevroneAleia HobbsMelissa JeffersonDevon AllenTrey CunninghamRobert DunningBryce HoppelWill SumnerChase Ealey and Maggie Ewen.

The previously announced Michael Norman and Kenny Bednarek have withdrawn.

Entries for all elite events are now online at https://nygp.globalathletics.com/events/

Reminder on Schedule Change

The broadcast timeslot for the 2023 USATF NYC Grand Prix has changed from what was originally announced and will now air live on NBC on Sat., June 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT. A full schedule of events is now online at https://nygp.globalathletics.com/events/.

The 2023 USATF NYC Grand Prix will be shown live on NBC from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 24 and is a gold-level member of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold.

