Alana Reid Signs Professional Contract with Nike, Sets Sights on New Heights

Spread and share our content!

Jamaica’s junior 100m record holder, Alana Reid, has officially signed a professional contract with Nike. Earlier this month, Reid also inked a deal with AMP Global Sports to handle her management.

According to AMP Global Sports at the time of Reid’s signing, “Get ready to witness her unstoppable determination as she takes on new heights with us.”

Reid boasts a personal best of 10.92 seconds, which she achieved during her victorious run in the Class 1 girls’ 100m event at Champs 2023.

Additionally, she holds a personal best of 22.92 seconds in the 200m.

In 2022, Reid played a pivotal role in securing gold for Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m relay at the Cali22 World U20 Championships. She also earned a bronze medal in the 200m, finishing behind her former Hydel schoolmate, Brianna Lyston, the gold medal winner.

AMP Global Sports expressed, “With her relentless determination and unrivaled passion, Alana is poised to redefine the boundaries of excellence on the track.”

Spread and share our content!